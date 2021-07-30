REGINA -- The provincial government has set a date for an inquest into the death of Geoff Morris, a Regina man who died in 2019 after he was shot by a Regina police officer.

According to the Regina Police Service, officers were called to the 1900 block of Halifax Street on the morning of May 4, 2019. Morris, 41, was found armed with a knife and holding a woman hostage, who was confirmed to be his fiancé.

Police said one of the officers who responded to the call shot Morris and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was the first fatal police shooting in Regina since September 1998.

Morris’ daughter Kahaila told CTV News in 2019 that her dad had a troubled past and mental health struggles, including PTSD, depression and ADHD. She said another death in the family a few years prior caused him to carry heavy grief. He had been in and out of jail in the past, but she said she believed he was trying to get back on the right track.

At the time of the shooting, Morris’ children said they wanted to know more about what happened the morning their dad died and why the situation ended the way it did. They said they felt the police could have taken other routes.

Regina Police Chief Evan Bray told media in 2019 he believed his officers applied proper training.

The inquest will be held Aug. 9-13 at the Atlas Hotel in Regina. Coroner Brent Gough will preside.

With files from CTV Regina’s Stefanie Davis