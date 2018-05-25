

CTV Regina





Rainfall across Saskatchewan has led the province to lift a provincial fire ban.

On May 14, the province banned open fires on Crown land south of the Churchill River, including provincial parks.

Some burning restrictions are still in place. There are campfire restrictions at Saskatchewan Landing, Pike Lake, Blackstrap, Great Blue Heron, Candle Lake, The Battlefords and Narrow Hills provincial parks. There is a serious fire risk in those areas due to dry conditions.

The ban in Prince Albert National Park is also still in place.

Municipalities, regional and national parks may also have restrictions in place that won’t be impacted by lifting the province-wide ban.

According to the government, a burn notification number is needed to have a fire within 4.5 kilometres of forests between April 1 and October 31.

Wildfire information can be found at Saskatchewan.ca/wildfire.