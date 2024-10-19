Public school board trustee candidate forum hopes to increase electorate participation in local schools

A Regina Public School Trustee candidate forum hopes to increase participation in governance at the local level.

Friday night’s forum, put on by the Regina Public Schools Teachers’ Association (RPSTA) saw 10 trustee candidates from the various seven subdivisions answer questions and give their positions on various topics.

Most candidates at the forum agreed more consultation at the local level on all issues is needed.

“[We’ve] been asking the question, ‘What can we do to engage in the political process to make sure that the decisions being taken that affect our sector are representing our voices and sort of aligning with our priorities?” said Chair of the RPSTA Political Action Committee and teacher Nick Day.

Day added the idea stemmed from the challenges the education sector has faced over the last year, specifically during Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) negotiations with the province last year.

Historically, registered voter turnout has been low for school board trustee elections across Saskatchewan.

“It’s about 22 per cent,” Day said. “I hope [this] is the start of more democratic engagement in public schools.”

Candidates questioned

All seven subdivisions had at least one candidate represented in the forum.

Each of the 10 candidates were given an opportunity to introduce themselves and give their vision to better the Regina Public School Division (RPSD). Many focused on increasing classroom sizes and the complexities associated, as well as student mental health.

They were asked first about the Saskatchewan School Boards Association’s (SSBA) decision to sign a memorandum of understanding with the government surrounding funding to address class sizes and complexity.

“The SSBA did not adequately consult [local] boards before taking a public position,” Subdivision 2 incumbent Tracey McMurchy answered first.

“In the role of trustee, we’re told to not get involved in negotiations and let the parties do the work and come to an agreement,” said subdivision 7 incumbent Lacey Weekes. “When the SSBA came out siding with the government, it was very confusing and disappointing.”

“The mission statement of the SSBA is to provide leadership, coordination and services to member boards and education supports to achieve it,” said Subdivision 2 challenger Jason Agar. “We did not do that last year during the negotiations, with teachers in the government advocating and negotiating for more funding and support for our kids.”

Candidates were also asked about collaboration between the board of trustees and educators, as well as the growing infrastructure challenges the RPSD is facing.

Parents' Bill of Rights

Finally, all 10 individuals were asked about their stance on the government’s implementation of Bill 137, more commonly known as the Parent’s Bill of Rights. Nine out of 10 of the participating trustees stated their opposition of the pronoun policy.

“I strongly oppose [the law] and will keep advocating [for the rights of gender diverse students],” said Subdivision 1 incumbent Ted Jaleta. “I think the attention should be on the overcrowding and funding is what we should be talking about.”

“That’s a shame,” he added.

The questioning came just days after the Sask. Party announced they would ban “biological men” from using the same change rooms as “biological women.” “When the most powerful men in the province target the most vulnerable children, it is wrong,” said Subdivision 5 incumbent Sarah Cummings Truszkowski.

“[Trustees] need to keep their voice, keep advocating and not let politics into our schools,” said Subdivision 4 candidate Tolu Folarin.

Subdivision 6 candidate Douglas Armbuster told the room, “Whether or not he agrees with Bill 137 and how it came into existence is irrelevant.”

Many in the crowd disagreed, attempting to interrupt Armbruster during his answer.

“What is more important is how, as a member of a board of education, we moved through it,” Armbruster added. “We cared for families that needed extra care and attention. We have every one of our kids safe and we put it at the table, interacted with each other.”

“We fought for our kids and we will continue to fight even if the government does not listen,” he added.

Armbruster also confirmed Regina Civic Awareness Action Network (RCAAN), a local right wing activist group, has endorsed his name in the public school trustee election.

“But I am not a part of RCAAN,” he emphasized.

Trustee Election

In total, 19 candidates have put their name forward for RPSD Trustee positions across the seven subdivisions.

An additional 11 candidates are running in the separate school boards race.

“I would hope that we see a big spike in turnout,” Day said. “We have seen a spike in candidates wanting to run for trustees.”

“That’s a good thing,” he added.

Regina’s civic election is Nov. 13, 2024.

To confirm which city ward or school subdivision you live in, go to regina.ca/elections.

A full list of candidates for Mayor, Council and the various school board positions may be found here.