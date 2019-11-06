REGINA -- Premier Scott Moe, dignitaries, veterans and public servants gathered at the Saskatchewan legislature on Wednesday for a Remembrance Day service.

The service recognized and remembered public servants who lost their lives in past wars, along with commemorating the 80th anniversary of the start of the Second World War.

“Eighty years ago, brave men and women from Saskatchewan and across Canada stood together to defend our country during the Second World War,” Moe said in a news release. “Too many of them never made it home. Today, we remember those who fell and those who returned home, all of whom fought to ensure our freedom.”

Moe laid a wreath at the Saskatchewan War Memorial on the legislative grounds after the service. The memorial lists all of Saskatchewan's fallen soldiers.

The province's MLAs will spend Remembrance Day in their constituencies.