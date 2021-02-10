Advertisement
Punter Jon Ryan returns to hometown Riders
Saskatchewan Roughriders punter Jon Ryan follows through on a punt during second half CFL action against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, in Regina on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Taylor
REGINA -- Punter Jon Ryan is set to return to the green and white for the 2021 CFL season, the Riders announced on Wednesday.
Ryan signed with his hometown team in 2019 after a 12-year hiatus from Canadian football.
He played all 18 games in 2019, making 107 punts for a total of 5,222 yards and a 48.8 yards per punt average.
Prior to returning to Regina, Ryan played in 191 NFL games. He became the first Saskatchewan athlete to win a Super Bowl ring in 2014, with the Seattle Seahawks.
Ryan was born and raised in Regina, attending Sheldon Williams Collegiate and playing for the Regina Rams as a punter and wide receiver from 2000 to 2003.
His first memory of the Riders is watching them win the 1989 Grey Cup — on his eighth birthday.