REGINA -- Punter Jon Ryan is set to return to the green and white for the 2021 CFL season, the Riders announced on Wednesday.

Back for more ����������⚪️�� #Riderville — Jon Ryan (@JonRyan9) February 10, 2021

Ryan signed with his hometown team in 2019 after a 12-year hiatus from Canadian football.

He played all 18 games in 2019, making 107 punts for a total of 5,222 yards and a 48.8 yards per punt average.

Prior to returning to Regina, Ryan played in 191 NFL games. He became the first Saskatchewan athlete to win a Super Bowl ring in 2014, with the Seattle Seahawks.

Ryan was born and raised in Regina, attending Sheldon Williams Collegiate and playing for the Regina Rams as a punter and wide receiver from 2000 to 2003.

His first memory of the Riders is watching them win the 1989 Grey Cup — on his eighth birthday.