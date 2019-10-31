

REGINA -- Quarterback Cody Fajardo sat out of Riders' practice on Thursday, but the team is hopeful he'll still be able to start on Saturday afternoon.

Coach Craig Dickenson told reporters he "pulled a muscle in his back" at practice on Wednesday and he sat on Thursday to "play it safe."

Backup quarterback Isaac Harker took reps with the Riders starting offence at practice on Thursday, and Bryan Bennett worked with the second group and special teams.

Dickenson said Harker would likely start on Saturday if Fajardo isn’t able to play, but that Bennett would play "probably a little bit equally." Harker has played three games this year.

Backup QB Isaac Harker took reps with the #Riders starters Wed/Thurs & says Fajardo was in the film room with him following the injury, giving him advice on routes.



Harker says “I’ve been preparing like I’m the starter for 22 weeks so I’m ready to roll.” #cfl @ctvregina pic.twitter.com/ByyFhz2yQe — Claire Hanna (@clahanna) October 31, 2019

The Riders are vying for first in the western division against the Calgary Stampeders. If the Riders win against the Eskimos on Saturday, or if Calgary loses, they will host the Western Final. If they lose or Calgary wins, the Riders would host the Western Semi-Final.