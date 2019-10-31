QB Fajardo misses Rider practice with 'pulled muscle'
Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Cody Fajardo looks for a receiver during first half CFL action against the Montreal Alouettes in Regina on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Taylor
CTV News Regina
Published Thursday, October 31, 2019 2:28PM CST
REGINA -- Quarterback Cody Fajardo sat out of Riders' practice on Thursday, but the team is hopeful he'll still be able to start on Saturday afternoon.
Coach Craig Dickenson told reporters he "pulled a muscle in his back" at practice on Wednesday and he sat on Thursday to "play it safe."
Backup quarterback Isaac Harker took reps with the Riders starting offence at practice on Thursday, and Bryan Bennett worked with the second group and special teams.
Dickenson said Harker would likely start on Saturday if Fajardo isn’t able to play, but that Bennett would play "probably a little bit equally." Harker has played three games this year.
The Riders are vying for first in the western division against the Calgary Stampeders. If the Riders win against the Eskimos on Saturday, or if Calgary loses, they will host the Western Final. If they lose or Calgary wins, the Riders would host the Western Semi-Final.