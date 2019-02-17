

CTV Regina





A Qu’Appelle man is in custody on weapons charges after a search warrant was executed by Indian Head RCMP.

The warrant was carried out at a home in Qu'Appelle on the evening of Feb. 15 when police seized ammunition, two rifles, a crossbow, prohibited magazines for the guns and a set of brass knuckles.

Gabriel Wakefield, 39, has been charged with twelve weapons and gun-related offences including possessing guns and ammunition while prohibited, possession of prohibited weapons and insecure storage of a firearm.

Wakefield will appear in Indian Head court on Tuesday.