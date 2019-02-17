Qu'Appelle man facing a dozen weapons charges
Weapons, magazines and ammunition seized by RCMP after carrying out a search warrant at a Qu'Appelle home. (Indian Head RCMP)
CTV Regina
Published Sunday, February 17, 2019 4:10PM CST
A Qu’Appelle man is in custody on weapons charges after a search warrant was executed by Indian Head RCMP.
The warrant was carried out at a home in Qu'Appelle on the evening of Feb. 15 when police seized ammunition, two rifles, a crossbow, prohibited magazines for the guns and a set of brass knuckles.
Gabriel Wakefield, 39, has been charged with twelve weapons and gun-related offences including possessing guns and ammunition while prohibited, possession of prohibited weapons and insecure storage of a firearm.
Wakefield will appear in Indian Head court on Tuesday.