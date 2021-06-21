Advertisement
Queen City Ex announces concert lineup
Published Monday, June 21, 2021 11:42AM CST
REGINA -- The Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) has announced the concert lineup for the return of the Queen City Ex (QCX).
After the COVID-19 pandemic forced organizers to cancel the event in 2020, the QCX will be back in Regina on Aug. 20-22 and 25-29.
In a press release, REAL said health measures will be in place. The organization said it will be monitoring guidelines set out by the Saskatchewan Health Authority.
The concert lineup features a mix of homegrown Saskatchewan talent and Canadian classics.
Friday, Aug. 20
- Reklaws and JoJo Mason
Saturday, Aug. 21
- 54-40 and The Watchmen
Sunday, Aug. 22
- The Halluci Nation (formerly Tribe Called Red)
Wednesday, Aug. 25
- Scott Helman
Thursday, Aug. 26
- Hunter Brothers and The Washboard Union
Friday, Aug. 27
- Sam Roberts Band and K-OS
Saturday, Aug. 28
- The Trews and Wide Mouth Mason
Sunday, Aug. 29
- Regina Symphony Orchestra
Tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. Monday.