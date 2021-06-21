REGINA -- The Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) has announced the concert lineup for the return of the Queen City Ex (QCX).

After the COVID-19 pandemic forced organizers to cancel the event in 2020, the QCX will be back in Regina on Aug. 20-22 and 25-29.

In a press release, REAL said health measures will be in place. The organization said it will be monitoring guidelines set out by the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

The concert lineup features a mix of homegrown Saskatchewan talent and Canadian classics.

Friday, Aug. 20

  • Reklaws and JoJo Mason

Saturday, Aug. 21

  • 54-40 and The Watchmen

Sunday, Aug. 22

  • The Halluci Nation (formerly Tribe Called Red)

Wednesday, Aug. 25

  • Scott Helman

Thursday, Aug. 26

  • Hunter Brothers and The Washboard Union

Friday, Aug. 27

  • Sam Roberts Band and K-OS

Saturday, Aug. 28

  • The Trews and Wide Mouth Mason

Sunday, Aug. 29

  • Regina Symphony Orchestra

 Tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. Monday.