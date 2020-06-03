REGINA -- For the first time in its history, the Queen City Ex has been cancelled because of COVID-19.

Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) says the decision was made for the safety of the community, staff and visitors to the fair.

The fair has been coming to Regina for more than 130 years. Once called Buffalo Days, it rebranded itself as the Queen City Ex in 2009.

Disapointed that @Queencityex 2020 has been canceled due to #COVID19 but the safety of our #yqr community and the amazing people of #Saskatchewan are always our highest priority. We will be back @evrazplacelive in 2021 for some ������������������ but for now let’s just beat ��! — Tim Reid (@timreid62) June 3, 2020

REAL says it will be holding a drive through mini donut tasting on Friday afternoon between 3 and 5 p.m. for anyone who was planning on coming to the fair. The donuts can be preordered for $6 a bag and will come with two tickets to the 2021 fair.

All proceeds from the donut sales will be donated to the Regina Food Bank.

On Tuesday, Country Thunder Saskatchewan in Craven announced it was postponed until 2021 due to the pandemic.