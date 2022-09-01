Rainfall delays harvest for producers in several regions of Sask.

Rain delayed harvest for some Saskatchewan producers last week, according to the weekly crop report.

Harvest is now 23 per cent complete – up from 16 per cent last week – and still trails slightly behind the five-year average of 26 per cent, as of the week of Aug. 23-28.

The southwest part of the province leads the way with 67 per cent of the crop now combined, followed by the west-central (36 per cent), southeast (16 per cent), east-central (nine per cent), northwest (six per cent) and northeast (four per cent) regions.

Most regions of Saskatchewan received rainfall last week. The southwest and west-central regions were the only parts of the province that received minimal amounts, with all other areas experiencing heavy rain, which lodged crops and further delayed harvest.

The Lake Lenore area received the most rain at 92 millimetres.

“Rain will further delay crop maturity in areas where the crop is still very green,” the Ministry of Agriculture said in a news release. “Producers in the driest areas of the province welcome the moisture, even if it means they must halt their harvest activities for a short period.”

Crop damage last week was attributed to heavy rain, minor hail, strong winds and insects. Producers with lodged crops could see a downgrade in quality and a possible loss of yield.

The ministry noted there have been multiple reports of grasshoppers appearing in grain samples, which led to some being denied at the elevator.

“Producers will have to clean their grain thoroughly before taking it to the elevator to sell,” the ministry said.

The report said producers are now busy swathing, desiccating, combining and hauling grain, while livestock producers are preparing to remove cattle from pastures.