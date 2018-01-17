

CTV Regina





It might not be as bad as an Alfred Hitchcock movie, but Regina’s downtown seems to have more than its fair share of ravens these days.

Over the past few weeks, ravens have swooped down onto buildings and trees, leaving many to wonder where they came from and why they’re around.

“What we have found is that some birders have reported that they used to roost in the old Mosaic Stadium,” said Sarah Turkeli, an ecologist at Wascana Centre. “Now that that has been demolished, we’ve been finding them downtown.”

Ravens used to dominate southern Saskatchewan, but moved north when settlers moved into their territory. The birds have been slowly finding their way back to the area over the past 20 years.

The birds have made themselves right at home at SaskPower’s main office on Victoria Avenue. The crown corporation said it’s not a concern yet.

“They’re not causing any damage,” said Jonathan Tremblay with SaskPower. “Right now, we’re just monitoring and we’ll see long term if we need to take any efforts to convince them to go elsewhere.”

People around the city have definitely noticed them, but Turkeli said there’s no need to worry.

“It’s not a concern. Everyone is safe, pets are safe,” she said. “They’re really just her looking for a place to rest.”

Based on a report by CTV Regina's Brittany Rosen