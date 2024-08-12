RCMP called to serious collision west of Moose Jaw

Emergency crews were called to what RCMP said was a serious collision west of Moose Jaw late Sunday night.

According to an RCMP news release, emergency crews were called to the scene 45 kilometres west of Moose Jaw on Highway 1 near Mortlach, Sask. around 11:15 p.m.

RCMP said early Monday morning that the westbound lanes of the roadway would be blocked for an undetermined amount of time, with delays also expected.

As of 7:30 Monday morning the Highway Hotline shows no traffic closures in the area.

RCMP said with the investigation of the collision in its preliminary stages there are no other details available at this time.