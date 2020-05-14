REGINA -- RCMP confirmed the remains of a Saskatchewan teen who went missing in 2011 have been found.

Cody Wolfe, 17, was last seen in Muskowekwan First Nation on April 29, 2011. The news was confirmed earlier this week by the family.

According to RCMP, they were notified of the discovery on May 7, on a small island on the First Nation.

Two boys were reportedly paddling a boat looking for geese eggs wgen they stopped to check out the island. While they were exploring, one of the boys found the remains.

Punnichy RCMP officers attended to confirm the remains.

An autopsy was conducted on May 13 by a forensic pathologist and anthropologist, who was able to confirm the identity.

Wolfe’s death is not believed to be suspicious.

“Since Cody went missing, many searches were conducted on foot, horseback, boat and ATV by the family, Muskowekwan First Nation community and the Saskatchewan RCMP. The area where the Cody was discovered was surrounded by water and had become submerged intermittently over the years, with the water level remaining high, and only recently became exposed,” RCMP explained in a news release.

“After 9 long years it’s been confirmed that Cody has officially been located,” Amber Wolfe posted on Facebook on Wednesday night. “It’s not the ending I was hoping for, but the wondering has now come to an end.”

Investigators at the time said the 17-year-old was visiting his grandmother and may have gone to see his friends at a nearby trailer.