The RCMP is continuing its search for a Fort Qu’Appelle senior who was last seen earlier this month.

Gary Pelletier, 68, was last seen on Oct. 13. Witnesses say Pelletier was last seen near his residence and a local business, but police say the reports haven’t been confirmed.

Instead, police say they now believe Pelletier was last seen in the first week of October.

According to police, Pelletier has a medical condition that requires medication he doesn’t have access to. They also say the man has a daily routine and his disappearance is out of character.

Police describe Pelletier as 6’2” tall and 176 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He walks with a long walking stick.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP at 306-332-2222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.