REGINA -- Const. Shelby Patton of the Indian Head RCMP detachment was killed while on-duty on Saturday morning, according to Saskatchewan RCMP.

Speaking at a press conference, Rhonda Blackmore, the assistant commissioner of the Saskatchewan RCMP, confirmed Patton was killed during a traffic stop.

Blackmore said Patton initiated the stop with a stolen truck in the town of Wolseley, Sask., around 8 a.m. local time.

He was struck by the vehicle and later died at the scene. Patton was 26-years-old.

The truck left the scene and was later located in a rural area northeast of Francis, Sask.

Two suspects, a man and a woman, were arrested around 10 a.m. on Saturday in connection with the incident. Police say the suspects remain in custody.

'THE IDEAL RCMP MEMBER'

Blackmore said Patton was described as the “ideal RCMP member” by his colleagues.

“Nothing but the highest praise of this member. Hard working, dedicated,” Blackmore said. “Just an outstanding individual dedicated to the public of Saskatchewan and who was very committed to making sure he did his duties to the utmost of his ability.”

Assistant RCMP Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks to the media at F Division - Saskatchewan RCMP Headquarters, on June 12, 2021. (Gareth Dillistone/CTV News)

Patton spent six years as a member of the RCMP, stationed at the Indian Head detachment since 2015. Blackmore said he also spent time on assignment at Parliament Hill before officially beginning his duties in Indian Head.

He leaves behind his wife.

“I am heartbroken for her and her family," Blackmore said. “Constable Patton’s family is also part of the RCMP family. They’ve lost a husband, son and brother.”

ONGOING INVESTIGATION

Mounties say an increased police presence is expected in the areas around Wolseley and Francis as the investigation continues.

The RCMP Major Crime Unit North is taking the lead in the investigation. RCMP said updated information is expected in the coming days.

As of 6 p.m., police still had several blocks closed off in the town of Wolseley.

RCMP closed off a perimeter of several blocks in Wolseley on Saturday. (Gina Martin/CTV News)

Blackmore said there are no additional suspects being investigated at this time. She added that police believe no weapons were involved in the incident.

The last death of an on-duty RCMP officer in Saskatchewan occurred in July 2012.