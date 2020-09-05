Advertisement
RCMP respond to serious two-vehicle crash near Indian Head
Published Saturday, September 5, 2020 10:47AM CST
RCMP (File - Sean Amato/CTV News)
REGINA -- RCMP responded to a serious two-vehicle collision near Indian Head, along Highway 1.
In a release, police said crews responded to the scene around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday. The eastbound lanes of the highway were blocked off for several hours, while emergency personnel worked on the scene.
The roadway was reopened around 8:20 a.m.
No further details were provided.