REGINA
Regina

    • RCMP say threat against Yorkton Regional High School 'not credible'

    Yorkton Regional High School in Yorkton, Sask. (Source: Google Streetview) Yorkton Regional High School in Yorkton, Sask. (Source: Google Streetview)
    Share

    Saskatchewan RCMP says it doesn’t believe that a threat directed at Yorkton Regional High School is credible at this time.

    The threat was received via phone by the RCMP’s Yorkton detachment at around noon on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

    According to the service, officers immediately responded to the school and are in the process of investigating.

    “At this time, the threat is not believed to be credible,” a news release read.

    An RCMP presence will continue at the school while the investigation takes place.

    The service noted the school had been notified and is engaged with local RCMP.

     

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News