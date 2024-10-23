RCMP say threat against Yorkton Regional High School 'not credible'

Saskatchewan RCMP says it doesn’t believe that a threat directed at Yorkton Regional High School is credible at this time.

The threat was received via phone by the RCMP’s Yorkton detachment at around noon on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

According to the service, officers immediately responded to the school and are in the process of investigating.

“At this time, the threat is not believed to be credible,” a news release read.

An RCMP presence will continue at the school while the investigation takes place.

The service noted the school had been notified and is engaged with local RCMP.