RCMP search for missing boy after mother found deceased in Fort Qu'Appelle
Missing child, 7 year-old Greagan Geldenhuys, was last seen Saturday in the Fort Qu'Appelle area.
CTV Regina
Published Sunday, August 26, 2018 11:19AM CST
Fort Qu'Appelle RCMP have requested public assistance in locating seven year-old Greagan Geldenhuys.
The child was last seen on Saturday afternoon in the Fort Qu'Appelle area. He has blond hair and a slim build.
A sudden death investigation is currently underway in Fort Qu'Appelle after a female body was discovered on Saturday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as 47 year-old Tamaine Geldenhuys, Greagan’s mother.
Investigators suspect that Greagan and Tamaine were together before she was discovered deceased.
At this time, investigators do not believe foul play to be a factor in the death.
Anyone with information on Greagen's location is to contact the Fort Qu'Appelle RCMP at (306) 332-2222.