Police are looking for two men in their early to mid-20s after a robbery at a business late Wednesday night.

The 911 call came in from the business on the 4000 block of Albert Street around 11:15 p.m.

Police say two men threatened employees with a gun and a knife and left with cash and liquor.

No one was hurt in the robbery.

The suspects are described as white, wearing dark clothes. They were both approximately 5’10” to 6’ tall with thin builds.

Anyone with information is asked to call 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.