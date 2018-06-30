

CTV Regina





The Regina Police Service has provided the following restrictions during Canada Day Festivities:

The lanes on the west side of Albert Street bridge, normally the two south-bound lanes, will accommodate two-way traffic. The east side of the bridge will be closed to vehicles, with two lanes designated for pedestrians (and wagons, strollers, etc.) only. There is no parking allowed on the Albert Street bridge.

Other streets bordering the park, such as College Avenue, will also have the lanes closest to the park designated for pedestrian use only. Please pay close attention to signage and follow instructions from police and event volunteers.

During the Fireworks Display, the Albert Street bridge will be closed entirely, except for pedestrians. There will be no vehicle traffic allowed on the bridge starting at approximately 8:00 p.m. until after the Fireworks Display has ended and crowds disperse. If you are travelling from the north to south, or vice versa, please choose a different route as both northbound and southbound traffic will be detoured away from the Albert Street bridge on July 1st evening.

There will be no parking allowed on Broad Street/Wascana Parkway, between College Avenue and Lakeshore Drive for those who plan to watch the Fireworks Display. Please be aware that sections of the Ring Road are closed for construction.