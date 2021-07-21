REGINA -- Some of Regina’s best-known personalities are raising money for “Walk the Walk,”a celebrity drag show and fundraiser for Regina’s LGBTQ2S+ youth.

The event will feature 12 local celebrities, including Mayor Sandra Masters, Morgan Campbell, anchor of CTV News Regina at 6 and Trent Wotherspoon, MLA for Regina Rosemont. All participants are tasked with raising money for Lulu’s Lodge, a transitional youth shelter for LGBTQ2S+ youth.

“Forty per cent of all homelessness is part of my community, the LGBTQ2S community. So there’s a high need for a home such as this,” said Terry Van Mackelberg, also known by his drag personal, Flo Mingo.

The goal is to raise $100,000 to pay off a portion of the house purchased by Lulu’s Lodge last year. According to the John Howard Society, which runs the lodge, the funds would offer the chance to be more be lenient with rent when individuals are transitioning to different housing placements or income sources.

“Homelessness is an issue for the community, as is underemployment,” Mayor Sandra Masters said. “So, when you get offered the chance to participate in something so fun, and the ability to raise money to assist with this housing, it seems natural.”

Celebrity participants were required to raise a minimum of $1,000 to enter the competition, while $2,000 raised affords participants a local drag mentor. Celebrities who raise $5,000 will be able to perform alongside their drag mentor and $10,000 raised buys them out of the competition.

“I think it’s very important for our community leaders to show that we care about these things and we want to make our city a more welcome and inclusive place,” said Tina Beaudry-Mellor, who currently leads in funds raised.

Van Mackelberg, who organized the event, is set to perform alongside the slate of celebrities in full drag.

“It’s very elegant, extravaganza I call it,” he said. “So very over the top. We’re going to have your regular drag performances, people who do this for a profession, but we’re going to have some newbies out there, and I’m excited to see what they’re going to bring to the table.”

The sold-out event will take place on Aug. 28 at the Ramada Plaza, but the event can be supported through online donations to the celebrity participants.