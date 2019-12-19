REGINA -- The Regina Citizens Public Transit Coalition is calling for more funding for bus service in the city.

The coalition is disappointed with the recently approved 2020 budget, and feels free transit should be available for youth, seniors, social assistance recipients and other low income individuals.

Currently an adult fare costs $3.25, while youth pay $2.75.

"Most people will not attempt to ride the bus if they can't afford it. It should be free,” Regina Citizens Public Transit Coalition Chairperson Terri Sleeva

The coalition would also like to see extended service times on Sundays and holidays, and to have buses stop more frequently.

Currently most Monday to Saturday routes begin around 5:30 a.m. and end at 12:30 a.m. Some have 15 minute intervals during morning and after work hours, while many follow a 30 minute interval schedule.

Sleeva would instead like to see the start time for all routes at 5 a.m. and make the end time for all routes 1:30 a.m., with 15 minute intervals from morning to 8:45 p.m. and 30 minute intervals until the last bus.

“We can't do everything all at once and we discussed this at length at budget time last week, and came to the conclusion that we are going to enhance a couple routes, enhance paratransit as well, so the extension service into weekends and holidays is something we will look at in the future,” Mayor of Regina Michael Fougere said.

Fougere says the city is always trying to enhance its bus service, but adds it takes time to make changes and patience is needed. And administration is expected to come back with a report looking at any recommendations to enhance service in 2020.