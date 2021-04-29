REGINA -- Regina city council has unanimously called for a report that could lead to changes for enforcement efforts around illegal garbage dumping.

The motion, brought forward by councillors Daniel LeBlanc and Andrew Stevens, called for city administration to find a strategy for increasing fines and prosecution of landlords and offenders for illegal dumping and repeat violation of city bylaws.

The motion requests administration explore the cost and feasibility of introducing summary offence ticketing for bylaw enforcement officers, reducing the timeline for property owners to remove garbage and debris and the potential to give waste pickup crews bylaw enforcement authority. It also calls for exploration of more frequent pickup for areas with higher-than-average street and alley waste like North Central and Heritage, possible community dumpsters for those same areas and increased support for community clean-up initiatives.

The motion initially asked administration to consider adding more needle drop-off bins in collaboration with the Saskatchewan Health Authority, but that aspect was taken out of the motion after both councillors agreed it would be addressed by a separate report coming back to council later this year.

Council voted unanimously in favour of ordering the amended report. Administration plans to bring it back before council in the fourth quarter of 2021.

More to come...