REGINA
    • Regina city council strikes down motion to rename Dewdney Avenue

    Regina city councilors voted down a motion to rename Dewdney Avenue.

    The motion, presented by councillors Andrew Stevens and Dan Leblanc, would have tasked administration to search for a new name for the street.

    As the city’s longest road, the change would have affected more than 2,500 residential and business addresses.

    Just three councilors – Cheryl Stadnichuk, Stevens and Leblanc – voted in favour of the change. 

    This is a developing story, more details to come…

