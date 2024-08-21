Regina city council strikes down motion to rename Dewdney Avenue

Regina city councilors voted down a motion to rename Dewdney Avenue.

The motion, presented by councillors Andrew Stevens and Dan Leblanc, would have tasked administration to search for a new name for the street.

As the city’s longest road, the change would have affected more than 2,500 residential and business addresses.

Just three councilors – Cheryl Stadnichuk, Stevens and Leblanc – voted in favour of the change.

