REGINA -- City council voted on Wednesday to give themselves a raise after a report found councillors were paid less when compared to similar cities.

The vote, which passed 8-3, means the mayor’s salary will be increased to $151,015 from $144,832. The salaries of city councillors will be increased to $57,660 from $45,442.

The raises will be phased in over the next three years, and will be adjusted with changes to the Consumer Price Index.

The increase comes after a review was done to look into compensation for Regina city council.

In the review, it was suggested Regina city council could become more diverse if the pay was higher.

Keith Comstock, with Johnson Shoyama School of Public Policy, told council that other cities with higher council salaries had more diverse representation.

Comstock, who presented the report that reviewed compensation, said current compensation was an obstacle for people to run for office.

Many councillors agreed, saying they have heard from the public that the lower salary has prevented them from running.

“If we do want diversity, true diversity, we do have to increase the wage,” said Coun. Lori Bresciani, during the meeting.

Even though she supported the increase, Bresciani took issue with the optics of councillors giving themselves a raise.

She, along with three other city councillors, wanted to push the decision to January, which is when a new city council will take office.

However, the majority said the issue should be dealt with now.

“I don’t think we will ever find a good time to deal with this. It’s been hanging around since 2001,” said Coun. Bob Hawkins, during the meeting.

Despite the raise going ahead, some councillors and Mayor Michael Fougere voted against the increase.

Fougere said the timing of the increase isn’t right given many people have lost their jobs because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are dealing with an issue that shouldn’t be a priority for council,” he said.

The change means councillors’ compensation will now be up for review on the third year of each term.

Travel and communications expenses won’t be incorporated into the base salary.

HERE IS HOW CITY COUNCIL VOTED

For:

Coun. Bob Hawkins.

Coun. Andrew Stevens.

Coun. Lori Bresciani.

Coun. Joel Murray.

Coun. Mike O’Donnell.

Coun. Jason Mancinelli.

Coun. Jerry Flegel.

Coun. Barbara Young.

Against: