REGINA -- Regina city council has voted against an amendment that would require transportation network companies (TNCs) like Uber to install cameras, though the topic could resurface in a TNC report later this year.

At a meeting on Wednesday afternoon, council heard from delegates representing both the taxi industry and Uber.

Jake Brockman, who works with Uber Canada, addressed council virtually and said no other municipalities in the country require cameras in Ubers.

He explained the app, which is required to order a ride, provides sufficient safety for both the rider and the driver.

Brockman said a city report showed that since Uber launched in Regina, no police reports have been filed by either an Uber driver or rider after a ride.

He said Uber vehicles are personally owned by the drivers. Cameras, he said, would impose on their privacy when using the vehicles for personal reasons.

Uber does allow its drivers to install a camera in their vehicle if they want to, he said.

Glen Sali, representing Capital Cabs in Regina, said ride share vehicles should have cameras because taxis are required to have them. He said if cameras aren’t required for Uber, they shouldn’t be mandatory for taxis.

Sali said safety should be a priority, adding that taxi video footage often helps police with incidents unrelated to their businesses.

He also said that although Uber rides have to be booked through an app, the rider is not always the person who booked it.

City council voted against the amendment, but may re-visit the issue later this year.

Council also voted in favour of administration looking at the possibility of requiring TNC drivers to complete a criminal record check and vulnerable sector check. That is expected to be presented at the TNC Q4 report later this year.