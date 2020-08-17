REGINA -- The Regina Correctional Centre reported the death of an inmate on Monday,

The province said the man was found in his cell at 1:20 a.m. Sunday morning.

This is the third inmate death reported from the Regina Correctional Centre since July 9.

JULY 9

The Government of Saskatchewan reported the death of an inamte on July 9. A release from the province said the man was found unresponsive in his cell, and was declared dead around 8 a.m.

AUGUST 7

A news release from the province said a man who was on remand was found unresponsive in his cell, and was declared dead at 7:20 p.m

The government says the death reported on Monday was not related to COVID-19 and that next of kin have been notified.