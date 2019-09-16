Regina could set heat record with temperatures above 30 degrees in the forecast
File photo of the sun
Published Monday, September 16, 2019 11:50AM CST
Regina could set a heat record on Monday, with temperatures rising into the low 30s.
The record for September 16 was set in 1908 hitting 33.3 degrees. The current forecasted high for Monday is 32 degrees.
Will Regina break a heat record today?!— Warren Dean (@CTVwdean) September 16, 2019
It'll be close but I think we fall just short of the 33.3 degree record with a high of 32 this afternoon.
See if I'm wrong tonight at 5 & 6 on @ctvregina #skwx #yqr pic.twitter.com/l70D6m2h0x
Temperatures are expected to remain hot through Tuesday, before returning to a more seasonal 22 degrees on Wednesday.