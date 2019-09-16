Regina could set a heat record on Monday, with temperatures rising into the low 30s.

The record for September 16 was set in 1908 hitting 33.3 degrees. The current forecasted high for Monday is 32 degrees.

Will Regina break a heat record today?!



It'll be close but I think we fall just short of the 33.3 degree record with a high of 32 this afternoon.



See if I'm wrong tonight at 5 & 6 on @ctvregina #skwx #yqr pic.twitter.com/l70D6m2h0x — Warren Dean (@CTVwdean) September 16, 2019

Temperatures are expected to remain hot through Tuesday, before returning to a more seasonal 22 degrees on Wednesday.