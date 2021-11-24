Regina council to approve city-wide composting service
The City of Regina's compost processing site is pictured. (Source: City of Regina)
REGINA -
Regina city council could expand its residential composting service.
Administration is set to recommend council approve the curbside food and yard waste collection service.
Residents would be given a green cart that would be picked up year-round – either weekly or bi-weekly depending on the time of year.
Currently 2,800 households receive the food and yard waste service as part of a pilot project launched last year.
More details to come…