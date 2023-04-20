Regina couple says movers lost or damaged $100K worth of items including cremated remains
A Regina couple says their moving experience was a nightmare that left their belongings damaged, destroyed or missing.
Doug Dovell is originally from Saskatchewan. He and his girlfriend recently made the decision to move back to Regina from their home in Prince George, British Columbia.
But Dovell says the move has left them devastated.
“It ended up taking us four days to go through everything. But not one box was undamaged … Not one piece of furniture made it undamaged. The worst part was the amount of stuff we didn't receive,” Dovell said.
Among the items that didn’t arrive were the cremated remains of a family member.
“Like you're talking $100,000 worth missing and damaged things and irreplaceable things. My wife's dad's ashes. He was cremated. They didn't come. You just can't replace that.”
Dovell said it looked like the moving van suffered a rollover based on the condition of his belongings. He claimed his boxes showed signs they were unpacked.
“The other part that was really disheartening. As we were going through stuff, we were finding stuff that we boxed in separate boxes were all kind of dumped into other boxes. We found a minimum of three other people's belongings.”
Dovell claims his issues started on the date of his move, March 15.
He alleges crews from the company he hired, Style Moving Van Lines, arrived at his home several hours late, leaving them to haul boxes till nearly 3 a.m.
The truck was not large enough for all of Dovell’s belongings, forcing him to leave some behind. None of which have returned.
Finally, once movers had arrived to Dovell’s new home in Regina on March 29, he discovered they weren’t even the same company he had hired.
“It's a completely different company. The company that I hired to move it from Prince George to Regina dropped this trailer off in Calgary and hired this company to bring it to me,” he explained.
After unloading his belongings, Dovell tried to call Style Moving Van Lines about the issues but wasn’t answered.
“About three hours later I get a text message back from them, saying ‘Sorry to hear that. I'll send you the forms to fill out to go through insurance.”
Dovell claims he sent over 19 pages of forms, detailing 130 missing items and 60 items that were damaged.
“I sent them 210 photos of the broken stuff and that was on March 31. I've yet to hear a single word from them,” he told CTV News.
“It's to the point that I have reached out to a lawyer because I'm at a loss. It's our entire lives like just gone.”
Style Moving responded to CTV News’ request for an interview with a statement.
In it, the company claimed to have not received any forms from Dovell.
“We have sent a claim form. Requesting him to fill it out so that [the] claim department can process his claim. We are waiting for him to [his] submit claim form,” the statement read.
A follow up request by CTV News for comment and more details was not responded to by the time of publication.
Dovell explained that the process has been incredibly hard on him and his girlfriend.
“We feel so violated because there's no resolution, there's no path that we're supposed to be going [on],” he said.
“Honestly, it's tough to even want to get out of bed everyday. Every time we turn around we're finding something else that's broken or missing. We sit down on our damaged furniture that wasn't damaged [before]. Every day is honestly a living hell because of what we've dealt with and what we’re dealing with.”
Dovell’s advice to those looking to use moving companies is to be cautious.
“Honestly, really do your homework,” he said.
“Check with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) make sure they're a part of there. Take out as much extra insurance as you can. Make sure you read the fine print of every single contract that they send. Honestly, it's hard to give advice because I honestly I thought I did my due diligence and I thought I did good.”
The company, based out of Langley B.C, has been in business for five years and has received 43 total complaints in the past three years according to the BBB.
For now, Dovell says he’s pursuing a legal route to try and recoup some of the cost of the incident.
“In their contract, they say they'll cover up to 50 cents of your damage per pound of what they moved. So really, poundage wise they moved I think it was 11,000 pounds. But 50 cents a pound, well, that's only going to be maybe $6,000. I'm not even going to get the cost of the move back. Let alone all the damage and everything that’s been done. That's why I'm trying to go after them for more. Like you got to make this right,” Dovell said.
“Like whether we have to share the burden of your insurance and my insurance, whatever. But the fact that they have yet to reach out and even acknowledge that anything has happened. It's just mind blowing.”
'THE WILD WEST'
Nancy Irvine, President of the Canadian Association of Movers (CAM) said situations like Dovell’s are unfortunate but frequent.
“Because the industry is unregulated, then it is the Wild West basically, and anybody can say they’re a mover,” she told CTV News.
“That's why the CAM exists because we really do a deep dive on moving companies and it annoys some of these companies that it can take us months to decide whether they're good enough or if they reach all the standards that the rest of the industry that's been around forever is upholding.”
In terms of recourse, Irvine said options are limited.
“No recourse. All they can do is make complaints. They can complain to CAM but we can't do anything unless the mover is a member and if the mover was a member, there's no way that their stuff would show up like that in the first place,” she said.
“They can't go to the police because it's a civil matter. It's a contractual obligation between the company that the person who hired them and money has been exchanged in all likelihood with a down payment.”
Irvine’s best practices for those looking for movers include:
- Get some personal recommendations. Ask family, friends, others close to you about movers they’ve used in the past.
- Do your own research. Refer to organizations such as the Better Business Bureau and Canadian Association of Movers to see if the orgainzation is a member.
- Watch for trends in complaints. What complaints have been filed with the company and how has the company handed it?
- Confirm that the company has a physical address.
- Never deal in cash. You need to have proof that you sent an e-transfer, cheque or were charged on a credit card.
“Those are the big things and they're really common sense,” she said.
“But because everybody's so stressed, common sense goes out the window sometimes. So it's really important to put in that effort yourself.”
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Both union, government warn of major service disruptions as a result of strike
Canada's largest federal public-service union and Ottawa are both warning of likely service disruptions as nearly one-third of all federal workers remain on strike.
SpaceX takes second shot at launching biggest rocket
SpaceX prepared to launch the biggest and most powerful rocket Thursday, working nonstop after the first shot at a test flight fizzled earlier in the week.
Liberals' grocery rebate bill fast-tracked through House with all-party backing
In a rare showing of all-party support, the federal government's bill to enact the one-time so-called grocery rebate and roll out $2 billion in urgent health-care funding to the provinces and territories passed all stages in the House of Commons on Wednesday.
opinion | Pentagon leak a test of American dominance, and a potential risk to Canada
The latest Pentagon leak, part of a string of high-profile leaks in recent years, highlights the vulnerabilities of American spy gathering operations and could expedite a global shift away from the U.S., political analyst Eric Ham writes in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
Trudeau told NATO Canada can't meet defence spending target, Washington Post reports
The Washington Post says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau privately told NATO that Canada would never meet the military alliance's targets for defence spending.
'Reckless': Alberta judge fines B.C. man $6,000 for catching trout in national park
An Alberta judge fined a B.C. man $6,000 Wednesday for illegally catching eight cutthroat trout in Banff National Park as part of a YouTube survival challenge nearly four years ago.
K-pop star Moon Bin found dead at home
Moon Bin, a singer from South Korean boyband Astro, was found dead at his home in Seoul, his management agency said Thursday.
Discrimination allegation: Mother, baby nearly kicked off Flair Airlines flight
A mother with an infant says she faced discrimination on a Flair Airlines flight when all she wanted to do was sit in the seat she paid for and was assigned.
Minister's sister-in-law steps down as ethics watchdog after committee launches probe
The sister-in-law of a Liberal cabinet minister has stepped down as the interim ethics commissioner a day after a House of Commons committee agreed to investigate her appointment.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. aunt wants to see changes after nephew died in a RCMP holding cell
An inquest into the death of a man who was found unresponsive in an RCMP holding cell wrapped up Wednesday afternoon. The family hopes to see changes to help prevent similar incidents.
-
Federal workers strike in Saskatoon
Around 200 people could be seen walking the picket in downtown Saskatoon as a strike by some federal workers got underway.
-
Sask. social income support changes spark criticism at SUMA convention
The Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association (SUMA) wrapped up its annual convention Wednesday with the province's social income support (SIS) program drawing plenty of questions and criticism.
Winnipeg
-
How the PSAC strike could impact farmers and the agriculture sector
Among those PSAC employees that are off the job are thousands of agriculture sector staff who work in federal departments. With those people not working, one expert says it could affect the pocketbooks of farmers and some worry problems will pile up if the strike lasts long.
-
RCMP release more details about homicide of James Giesbrecht
Manitoba RCMP released more information regarding the homicide of a Brandon man last year, revealing his remains were found in a vehicle police were searching for.
-
Both union, government warn of major service disruptions as a result of strike
Canada's largest federal public-service union and Ottawa are both warning of likely service disruptions as nearly one-third of all federal workers remain on strike.
Calgary
-
Historic strike: Federal public service workers picket in Calgary
After nearly two years of fruitless negotiations, roughly 155,000 federal public service workers have kicked off the largest public service strike in Canadian history.
-
Man wanted on warrants after northeast Calgary restaurant break-in
Officers were called to the Shawarma Barlow at 106 Meridian Rd. N.E. around 4 a.m. on April 11.
-
'It's been a roller coaster': Calgary family encourages blood donation after son hit by car
It has been a long and winding road to recovery for Aizad Bilal, more than a decade after he was hit by a car while walking home from school.
Edmonton
-
Oilers edge Kings 4-2 to draw even in first-round playoff series
Klim Kostin scored the third-period game-winner for the Edmonton Oilers in a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday to even their first-round playoff series at a win apiece.
-
19 anomalies located in search for unmarked graves at Alberta residential school
Nineteen anomalies have been found using ground-penetrating radar during a search for unmarked graves at the site of a former residential school northeast of Edmonton.
-
Talus Dome has maintenance hatch, Edmonton Arts Council reveals, after man was rescued
The Talus Dome has a maintenance hatch, CTV News Edmonton has learned.
Toronto
-
Toronto doctor who treated patient for cancer they didn't have gets license revoked
A family physician in Toronto has had his license revoked after it was found he treated a patient for cancer they did not have.
-
This Ontario city was just named the 'dopest' in the province. Here's why
This Ontario city was just dubbed 'the dopest' in the province, and the title is a lot more literal than you think.
-
Wait for long-term care home transfer in Ontario setting family back $26K a month
Flipping through an old photo album, Julie Cayen is looking back at a time before dementia started to take her mother, Carol. A time before her mother needed 24-hour supervision, and the cost of her care was threatening to drain their savings.
Ottawa
-
PSAC strike
PSAC strike | Ottawa public servants hit the picket line for Day 1 of general strike
Thousands of Ottawa public servants were out in full force on Wednesday for the first day of a strike by members of Canada's largest public service union.
-
As it happened: updates from Parliament Hill as federal public servants strike across Canada
The first day of striking by 155,000 federal public servants kicked off Wednesday, with pressure on the federal government to reach a deal to prevent prolonged service disruptions for Canadians. Negotiations are ongoing in the nation's capital, but as those talks continue behind closed doors, here's a rundown of the developments from Parliament Hill as they happened.
-
Additional LRT shutdowns coming this June for 'significant maintenance'
Additional closures of the Confederation Line LRT are coming later this spring as OC Transpo and Rideau Transit Group work to fix issues with the less than four-year-old light rail transit line.
Vancouver
-
Police radio transmissions played at Myles Gray death inquest
Audio of 911 calls and police radio transmissions are shedding new light on what happened the day Myles Gray died after being beaten by several Vancouver police officers.
-
B.C. port firm faces lawsuit by B.C. First Nation over disruption of ancestral remains
The Bonaparte First Nation in British Columbia's Interior is suing a shipping port company and several others, claiming railway infrastructure development has destroyed and disturbed its ancestral burial grounds.
-
7 puppies rescued from structure fire in Surrey, crews say 'mom dog' is safe too
Seven puppies were rescued from a structure fire in North Surrey Wednesday morning and local firefighters have photos to prove it.
Montreal
-
Quebec education minister issues directive banning religious practices in public schools
Education Minister Bernard Drainville formally banned all religious activities in schools, vocational training centres and adult education centres after issuing a directive early Wednesday evening.
-
Quebec microbrewers ask government to allow them to deliver beer
Microbreweries want the right to deliver their beers directly to their customers' homes, so the Association des microbrasseries du Québec (ABQ) is asking the Legault government to change the regulations.
-
Montreal police investigating assaults in Hasidic Jewish community
Montreal police are seeking the public's help in finding a suspect wanted in connection with two hate crimes involving members of the Hasidic Jewish community.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. man fined $600K for Sooke Harbour House fraud
A Vancouver Island man has been fined $600,000 by the B.C. Securities Commission after he swindled $1 million from an overseas investor under the pretense of owning part of the Sooke Harbour House hotel.
-
World's largest inflatable obstacle course 'the Monster' coming to Victoria
The world’s largest inflatable obstacle course is the key feature of a four-day festival coming to Victoria’s Royal Athletic Park in June.
-
Air ambulance called to crash that gridlocked traffic near Qualicum Beach
First responders in the Oceanside area had a busy Wednesday, responding to four motor vehicle crashes within the space of a few short hours.
Atlantic
-
PSAC strike: Maritimers feel impacts of federal strike
As 155,000 federal workers strike across Canada, Maritimers are feeling the effects.
-
Another New Brunswicker faces the loss of her family doctor
CTV News has learned that two family doctors are closing their practices in the Moncton area forcing more New Brunswickers to join the waitlist for a primary physician
-
Overflowing riverbanks put New Brunswick communities into flood stage
People living along parts of the Saint John River in New Brunswick are being told to be vigilant, as its banks swell.
Northern Ontario
-
Human remains located in Espanola
The Manitoulin detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is investigating the discovery of human remains in Espanola.
-
Two youths seriously hurt after attack by multiple dogs in northwestern Ont.
One person was flown to hospital by ORNGE and another was left with serious injuries following an attack by dogs in the northwestern Ontario community of Terrace Bay.
-
Hwy. 17 collision in Sudbury sends two people to hospital
Two drivers in Sudbury have been taken to hospital after a collision Wednesday morning on Highway 17 near Coniston.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener court hears details of night Melinda Vasilije killed as trial begins
Nearly six years after Melinda Vasilije was found fatally stabbed in her Kitchener apartment, the trial of the man accused of killing her began Wednesday in a Kitchener courtroom.
-
Just Jeffs: Kitchener, Ont. gathering for men who share the same name
A special gathering was held in Kitchener, Ont. on Wednesday afternoon -- but there was one catch. Your name had to be Jeff.
-
Lancaster Street ramps to remain open following tie vote at regional
A regional council vote Wednesday night to close the Lancaster Street ramps to and from Highway 85 failed on a tie, meaning that the controversial highway interchange in Kitchener is staying open.