REGINA -- Regina residents consume more Blizzard treats per capita than any other Canadian city, according to 2020 sales data from Dairy Queen.

The restaurant crowned the Queen City as the reigning Blizzard Treat capital of Canada. Saskatoon came in a close second.

Saskatchewan as a whole holds the Blizzard crown provincially, purchasing three times the amount of Blizzards as Ontario residents per capita, and more than double the amount as Manitobans.

Alberta residents ordered the second most Blizzard treats per capita, with Calgary and Edmonton rounding out the top four cities.

Regina residents purchased almost double the amount of Blizzard treats per capita than Calgary and more than double than Edmonton.

The top five Blizzard flavours purchased by Saskatchewan residents are:

OREO® Blizzard Treat Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Blizzard Treat Skor® Blizzard Treat Reese® Peanut Butter Cup Blizzard Treat Strawberry Cheesecake Blizzard Treat

Sunday, July 18 in National Ice Cream Day.