Regina doctor joins list of health-care workers alleging intimidation at General Hospital

Another Regina doctor is making complaints about intimidation at the Regina General Hospital. He joins 10 others who went public with their concerns last week.

The doctor involved in the latest complaint says he has been the subject of a ‘witch hunt.’

“Doctors are afraid. If you complain, you become a target,” said Dr. Amos Akinbiyi, an obstetrician and gynaecologist.

Dr. Akinbiyi says his problems began in 2017 after he was called to resuscitate his own daughter in the mother baby unit at the Regina General Hospital.

“I told them never to call me again to resuscitate my own blood and two hours after she coded again, I was called again. That was the genesis of this problem,” he explained.

The Regina doctor said he complained verbally about the incident, which changed the tone at work.

“Witch hunting began. Everything I did in the department was wrong,” he said.

Dr. Akinbiyi said the hospital made complaints about him to the College of Physicians and Surgeons. His record shows two cases in June resolved through dispute resolution without charges being proven.

The complainants aren’t named.

Dr. Akinbiyi has launched legal action. The government has yet to respond to a request for comment.