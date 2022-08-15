Regina driver fined nearly $600 for excessive speeding

A novice driver was caught travelling well over the speed limit late Sunday evening.

According to a tweet from Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (CTSS), a novice driver was pulled over by police travelling at 141 km/h in a 100km/h zone.

The repercussions for the novice driver came in the form of a $578 speeding ticket, as well as “further consequences” by SGI upon conviction, according to CTSS.

Speeding violations begin with a $100 base fine. Depending on the excess of speed, a $2, $4, or $8 fine per kilometre will be added on.

If the driver is caught speeding more than 35 km/h over the posted speed limit, the base fine increases to $170.

The base fine begins at $170 if the driver is caught speeding in a school zone or passing emergency vehicles or tow trucks.

Highway work zone penalties are also increased. The base fine for speeding in a work zone is $240.