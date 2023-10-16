Regina

    • Regina driver ticketed more than $1,100 after being clocked at 148 km/h on Lewvan Drive

    Regina police say a driver was ticketed $1,112 after being clocked travelling 148 km/h in a 70 zone on Lewvan Drive at 13th Avenue.

    According to a post on X by Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan, the driver's vehicle was also impounded for a week.

    Police said the high price of the ticket is for driving more than 50 km/h over the posted speed limit.

    “There’s no excuse for speeds like that,” police said in the post.

