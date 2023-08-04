Regina Film Festival continues with film on Indigenous intergenerational trauma
A film about the intergenerational trauma suffered by Indigenous people made its world premiere at the Regina International Film Festival and Awards (RIFFA) on Friday.
‘Our Own Spirits Regained’ was filmed during a three day gathering of Indigenous elders from across Canada, which took place last summer at Lake Sibbald in Alberta.
The event was an opportunity for elders to practice their oral traditions in a place removed from cities and modern technology.
The filmmaker, Sandy Hoekstra, said the camp helped many elders find healing and hopes the film will inspire hope for other Indigenous people in search of their own peace and healing.
“My hope for this film is that when Indigenous folk watch this, I hope that, if they are not aware, or don’t have an understanding, they see the strength in the Elders, and they see the importance of coming together, to share and have a community. Which they can really rely on each other, and share for healing and learn from one another.”
The film has been entered into several other film festivals across the country. Plans are underway for it to be seen to an even wider audience.
