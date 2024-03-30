Regina Fire and Police battle it out in first charity hockey game in 20 years

For the first time in 20 years, 1,200 hockey fans packed the Co-operators Centre Saturday for the ‘Battle of the Badges’ charity hockey game.

The event was hosted by Hydrants and Hearts, a non-profit organization that is raising money to help re-renovate the SCEP Centre.

“We’ve got a massive campaign that we are doing this spring with the SCEP Centre. Renovating their entire yard, it’s about a $100,000 renovation that we are doing,” said Jay Ott, chair of Hydrants and Hearts.

Ott is also a Regina firefighter. He said events like the game are important as it’s another way to give back to the community.

“Firefighters and police officers, we serve the community, so why not give back to the community we are serving, be more proactive in what we can do, so it’s a big part of that,” he said. “It’s also to show camaraderie in a healthy competition fashion between the police and firefighters.”

One hundred per cent of the proceeds from the game will go into helping with the renovation costs.

Team Fire came out on top with a 6-5 win over Team Police.

The ‘Battle of the Badges’ game used to be help annually, and Ott said they are hoping to bring it back yearly.

They hope to hold the game in the Brandt Centre in 2025.