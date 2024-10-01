Regina Fire called to house fire on Garnet Street

Regina Fire crews were called to a house fire on the 900 block of Garnet Street late Monday night.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 11:42 p.m. where they arrived to heavy smoke and fire conditions at a home, according to a post on X.

Regina Fire says the blaze spread to a second home nearby but was only minor.

No injuries were reported, according to Regina Fire.

Searches of the home have been completed and the fire is now under investigation.