REGINA
Regina

    • Regina Fire called to house fire on Garnet Street

    (Regina Fire) (Regina Fire)
    Share

    Regina Fire crews were called to a house fire on the 900 block of Garnet Street late Monday night.

    Emergency crews were called to the scene around 11:42 p.m. where they arrived to heavy smoke and fire conditions at a home, according to a post on X.

    Regina Fire says the blaze spread to a second home nearby but was only minor.

    No injuries were reported, according to Regina Fire.

    Searches of the home have been completed and the fire is now under investigation.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News