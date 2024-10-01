Regina Fire called to house fire on Garnet Street
Regina Fire crews were called to a house fire on the 900 block of Garnet Street late Monday night.
Emergency crews were called to the scene around 11:42 p.m. where they arrived to heavy smoke and fire conditions at a home, according to a post on X.
Regina Fire says the blaze spread to a second home nearby but was only minor.
No injuries were reported, according to Regina Fire.
Searches of the home have been completed and the fire is now under investigation.
DEVELOPING Iran preparing imminent missile attack on Israel, U.S. official warns, pledging 'severe consequences'
Iran is preparing to 'imminently' launch a ballistic missile attack on Israel, according to a senior U.S. administration official, who warned Tuesday of 'severe consequences' should it take place.
Boris Johnson claims in memoir Queen Elizabeth II had bone cancer
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has controversially broken royal protocol and claimed in his upcoming memoir that Queen Elizabeth II was suffering from bone cancer before her death.
W5 Investigates Riding Mexico's notorious 'Train of Death': A migrant lifeline and a death trap
In the second part of a five-part series, W5's Avery Haines follows the journeys of migrants who risk life and limb to ride atop Mexican freight trains, desperate to avoid narco territory as they make their way towards the U.S. border.
Frost and snowfall warnings: Canadians face chilly start to October
As October begins, several provinces are bracing for frosty conditions and some are facing a snowy start, according to local forecasts.
Minimum wage in Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, P.E.I. increases
The minimum wage in four provinces is going up today.
BREAKING Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard testifying in his sexual assault trial
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard is taking the stand in his northeastern Ontario sexual assault trial.
Archeologists unearth more than 50 Viking skeletons at huge burial site
Archeologists in Denmark have unearthed more than 50 'exceptionally well preserved' skeletons in a large Viking-era burial ground in the east of the country.
Dispute over cost of eradicating cockroaches in B.C. condo building settled by tribunal
A B.C. condo owner who was blamed for a cockroach infestation in her building and charged thousands of dollars for the cost of eradicating the bugs must be refunded, the civil resolution tribunal ruled.
Joly takes shots at Conservative rhetoric during UN speech
Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly is asking members of the United Nations to counter growing political polarization abroad while taking shots at Conservative rhetoric at home.
WATCH LIVE Sask. premier to make expected election announcement
Premier Scott Moe has confirmed that the writ will be dropped Tuesday morning – officially kicking off campaigning prior to the provincial election on Oct. 28.
Voter intention, leader familiarity, key issues: Here's a recap of CTV's pre-election season polling
Exclusive polling data collected by CTV News in partnership with Insightrix outlines what preferences voters have, if they’re familiar with the party leaders and what issues matter most as Saskatchewan enters into the 2024 provincial election campaign.
How to vote in Saskatchewan's upcoming provincial election
With the writ for Saskatchewan's provincial election set to be issued on Tuesday and election day scheduled for Oct. 28, residents have approximately one month to decide which MLA to vote for.
Minimum wage to increase in Manitoba
Minimum wage is set to increase on Tuesday in Manitoba.
Intense winds split trees, down power lines in Winnipeg
Intense winds gusting in southern Manitoba over the weekend caused a flurry of problems on roadways and in homes.
Crash closes Manitoba highway
A Manitoba highway is closed on Tuesday morning due to a car crash.
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Cloudy, showers and cool (but seasonal) temperatures
A soggy start to October as an area of low pressure develops in northwest Alberta this morning.
Draisaitl nets shootout winner as Oilers clip Canucks 3-2
It may have been a victory, but the Edmonton Oilers feel they are still very much a work in progress.
-
Church on Alexander First Nation badly damaged in fire: RCMP
A church on Alexander First Nation was extensively damaged in a fire on Monday, local RCMP say.
Police investigate suspicious death in Cityscape
Police are investigating a suspicious death in Cityscape, Calgary's third such death over the long weekend.
-
WEATHER Gusts at Nakiska Ridgetop over 140 km/h early Tuesday, wind warnings issued for southern Alberta
Intense westerly winds flowed over the Rockies early Tuesday and, according to data from Environment and Climate Change Canada, as of 7 a.m. peak gusts at Nakiska Ridgetop hit 142 km/h.
Southeast Calgary business damaged in early morning fire
A southeast Calgary business was damaged on Tuesday in an early morning fire.
Delay in sentencing for three ringleaders convicted of mischief at Coutts blockade
The sentencing for three men convicted of helping lead and coordinate the COVID-19 protest blockade at Coutts, Alta., in 2022 has been delayed.
Lethbridge boy reunited with first responders, bystanders who saved him from near-drowning
A 10-year-old boy from Lethbridge is being praised as a hero after a routine summer outing at the pool nearly turned tragic for his friend.
Sticky-fingered bandits in Lethbridge ice cream heist charged
A man and woman have been charged after a Lethbridge ice creamery was broken into earlier this week. Staff arrived at Cookie Crimes, in the 300 block of Sixth Street South, just before 5:30 a.m. on Monday to discover the front window broken.
One dead after shooting in North York: police
One male is dead following a shooting in North York, Toronto police say. The incident occurred near Marlee Avenue and Lawrence Avenue West, near Allen Road, shortly before midnight.
1 dead, 2 injured after incident in Mississauga
Peel police say one person is dead and two others are in hospital following an incident in Mississauga early Tuesday morning.
-
Toronto weather: October starts with clouds, chance of showers
After a mostly sunny and dry September, Toronto’s weather forecast for the first week of October is calling for clouds and showers
5 things to know about Ottawa's new 3-item garbage limit
The city has implemented a new three item garbage limit on all households that receive curbside collection as part of a plan to reduce the amount of waste heading to the landfill and to help extend the life of the Trail Road Waste Facility until 2049.
Ottawa public school board delays possible elementary program changes until September 2026
The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) is delaying possible changes to elementary school programs until September 2026, to provide more time for consultations with advisory committees and the public.
-
NCC wraps up decommissioning work on 24 Sussex Drive
The abatement and decommissioning work at 24 Sussex Drive is complete, as the National Capital Commission awaits a decision by the federal government on the future of the official residence of the prime minister.
BREAKING Liberal MNA Marwah Rizqy not seeking re-election in 2026
Marwah Rizqy, the Quebec Liberal Party's MNA for Saint-Laurent, will not be seeking re-election in the next provincial election.
Quebec invests $54 million for digital platform that helps students learn French
Quebec has awarded Alloprof more than $54 million over three years to develop a new platform dedicated to learning French to improve elementary and high school students' proficiency in the language.
-
A list of Quebec language law sections that bilingual municipalities want struck down
A group of 23 bilingual municipalities in Quebec has asked a Superior Court judge to suspend the application of several portions of the province's 2022 language reform, known as Bill 96. Lawyer Julius Grey says the law will have "enormous consequences" for cities that have the right to serve citizens in both English and French.
4 men charged in Nijjar murder case appear in Surrey court
Four Indian nationals accused of murdering Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar are expected to appear in Surrey provincial court Tuesday.
Big NDP names exit before B.C. election. What does that mean for the party?
The New Democrats are campaigning for another term in British Columbia's provincial election but without many of the familiar faces that have graced lawn signs of elections past.
-
Military issues warning ahead of explosives training on B.C. island
The Department of National Defence is warning boaters to avoid a small island southwest of Victoria this week as the military conducts routine, but potentially dangerous, demolition training.
B.C. Green leader to unveil election platform in second week of the campaign
The B.C. Green Party is expected to be the first to roll out its complete election platform today.
Military issues warning ahead of explosives training on B.C. island
The Department of National Defence is warning boaters to avoid a small island southwest of Victoria this week as the military conducts routine, but potentially dangerous, demolition training.
Big NDP names exit before B.C. election. What does that mean for the party?
The New Democrats are campaigning for another term in British Columbia's provincial election but without many of the familiar faces that have graced lawn signs of elections past.
Vernon home receives 'significant damage' in early morning fire
Fire crews in Vernon, B.C., responded to a large house fire early Saturday morning.
'Don't know where the animals came from': Runaway pigs rounded up in West Kelowna, B.C.
A pair of runaway pigs are in the custody of an animal sanctuary in the Okanagan after evading police and volunteers for hours earlier this week.
-
Video shows historic bridge in Kamloops, B.C., collapsing after fire
The Red Bridge, a historic landmark in Kamloops, B.C., was completely destroyed by fire early Thursday morning.
Sarnia man shot in the face and neck, police looking for suspect
Police in Sarnia are investigating after a man was shot in the face and neck several times with a pellet gun. Around 2:10 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to an apartment building in the 100 block of East Street near Wellington Street for a weapons call.
Lithium batteries likely the cause of garage fire which lights up St. Thomas sky
A pair of homes are destroyed on Penhale Avenue in St. Thomas, Ont. after an electrical fire set a garage ablaze Sunday night.
-
Vehicle stolen from Chatham involved in crash at Oneida Nation of the Thames
According to police, the driver of a vehicle collided with a parked vehicle and fled the scene. Police were able to catch up and make an arrest not far from the original scene.
Ontario's minimum wage increases to $17.20 today
Those earning minimum wage in Ontario will now make more money per hour. The annual wage increase is tied to inflation and jumps to $17.20 per hour on Tuesday, marking a 3.9 per cent increase from the previous rate of $16.55 per hour.
Charges upgraded after fatal hit-and-run in Guelph
Police said a woman, identified by friends and family as Susan Bard, was riding southbound when she was hit by the driver of a Ford sedan.
-
Waterloo Region commemorates National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Communities across the country marked the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation with events honouring survivors of residential schools and remembering those who never made it home.
Central Ont. man killed by commercial vehicle on Highway 17
Provincial police say a 58-year-old central Ontario man was the pedestrian killed by a commercial vehicle on Highway 17 last week.
Man, 73, on mobility scooter killed in crash with vehicle in New Sudbury
A 73-year-old man on a mobility scooter was killed Sunday night in Sudbury after being hit by a vehicle on Lasalle Boulevard and Barry Downe Road.
-
N.B. elective under fire for comparing Policy 713 to Canadian residential schools
A Progressive Conservative candidate in New Brunswick’s upcoming election is under fire Tuesday morning for a Facebook post she made on Truth and Reconciliation Day.
P.E.I. ferry crossings suspended until at least mid-October: NFL
Northumberland Ferries Limited says ferry service between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island won’t resume for at least another two weeks as both vessels continue to undergo repairs.
-
Minimum wage on P.E.I. increases to $16 an hour
The minimum wage on Prince Edward Island increased to $16 an hour Tuesday.
Marathon goat: Animal runner wins hearts and a medal after crashing Newfoundland race
He may not have logged the fastest time or even gone the full distance, but residents of a Newfoundland town agree the goat who unexpectedly joined the local weekend half marathon was the event's undisputed champion.
Labrador residents say 'inhumane' food prices force families to go hungry
A mother in a community where the cost of living is one of the highest in the country says grocery prices are 'inhumane' and retailers are putting profits ahead of people’s basic human right to food.
Small English soccer team has huge year, thanks in part to Newfoundland and Labrador
A soccer game in England on Tuesday night drove a spike in online traffic across the Atlantic to a website launched by the Newfoundland and Labrador government.