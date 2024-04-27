REGINA
Regina

    • Regina fire crews respond to late night blaze

    No injuries were reported in a Friday night house fire in Regina. (Photo source: Regina Fire X page) No injuries were reported in a Friday night house fire in Regina. (Photo source: Regina Fire X page)
    Regina fire crews responded to a late night blaze on Friday night at a house on the 1900 block of St. John Street.

    When crews arrived just before 11 p.m., smoke was coming from the back of the house, according to a post from Regina Fire on X.

    The fire was contained to one room on the main floor and no injuries were reported, the post said.

    The fire is under investigation.

