Regina fire crews respond to late night blaze

Regina fire crews responded to a late night blaze on Friday night at a house on the 1900 block of St. John Street.

When crews arrived just before 11 p.m., smoke was coming from the back of the house, according to a post from Regina Fire on X.

The fire was contained to one room on the main floor and no injuries were reported, the post said.

The fire is under investigation.