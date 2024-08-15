REGINA
    • Regina food bank opens new location with choice model, a first in Canada

    A first of its kind in Canada, residents at the new Regina Food Bank location will be able to select their own items. (DonovanMaess/CTVNews) A first of its kind in Canada, residents at the new Regina Food Bank location will be able to select their own items. (DonovanMaess/CTVNews)
    The food bank in Regina has opened a new location using a first-of-its-kind model in Canada that allows clients to select their items.

    The Regina food bank says the space will let people choose food as if they were shopping at a grocery store, rather than having to take pre-made boxes.

    It says the model accommodates the unique dietary and cultural needs of users while fighting record food insecurity.

    The centre will bear the name asahtowikamik, which means feeding lodge in Cree.

    The hub will also offer financial, nutritional literacy and Indigenous programming.

    In 2023, Regina's food bank served more than 65,000 households, an increase of 17 per cent from the previous year.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 15, 2024.

    -- More to come... 

