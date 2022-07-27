Regina General Hospital first to administer sickle cell transfusion in Sask.
Regina General Hospital first to administer sickle cell transfusion in Sask.
A sickle cell disease transfusion program launched in Saskatchewan on Wednesday with the first patient receiving the procedure in Regina, according to a release from the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).
Sickle cell disease is a rare inherited disease and is caused when hemoglobin is present in red blood cells, which causes them to be crescent shaped. The disease can have major health impacts including acute chest syndrome, stroke, or multi-organ failure.
The red blood cell exchange (RBCX) tranfusions are meant to relieve symptoms and prevent complications.
“I hope having this program in Saskatchewan creates awareness that even with regular red cell exchange, sometimes sickle cell patients may experience crisis,” said Brenda Swaray, the first sickle cell patient to receive the transfusion.
The procedure is available by physician referral at the Regina General Hospital and St. Paul’s Hospital in Saskatoon. It can also be given in urgent situations in either city at any acute care facility.
The Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital in Saskatoon will provide the procedure to pediatric patients.
Prior to the launch, adult patients were only able to receive the transfusions out of province. On average, the transfusions are required every four to six weeks.
The therapy is a collaboration between the SHA, Kidney Health and Transfusion Medicine Programs, Saskatchewan Cancer Agency, and the Ministry of Health.
“This treatment will have a significant impact on patients with sickle cell illness, providing access and treatment in their home province,” said Dr. Bonnie Richardson, SHA Medical Lead for Apheresis in Regina. “We can now offer the treatment to patients hospitalized with acute sickle cell complications while also offering treatments to prevent hospitalizations and travel out of province.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Pope Francis in Quebec City for final days of Indigenous reconciliation visit
A plane carrying Pope Francis landed Wednesday in Quebec's capital city for the next leg of what the pontiff has described as a 'penitential' Canadian journey focused on addressing the harms of Indigenous residential schools.
Pope asked to renounce Doctrine of Discovery – what is it?
Amid Pope Francis' 'penitential' journey in Canada, Indigenous people and advocates are calling for the repudiation of the 'Doctrine of Discovery,' a centuries-old policy they say is responsible for colonial and systematic injustices.
'Urgent' response required as monkeypox cases rise in Canada: Tam
With 745 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Canada, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam says that an 'urgent' response is required to address the outbreak, and is encouraging those at highest risk to get vaccinated.
Police fatally shoot RCMP officer after alleged attack on woman and teen in Monteregie, Que.
An RCMP officer was killed by Quebec police Wednesday morning after he allegedly attacked a woman and teenager at his home in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Montérégie.
'Another piece of information': Photos of residential school children discovered in Roman archives
An archivist with the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR) is hoping to soon be able to digitize photos from Canada’s residential school system found in Rome with the hope of helping to identify children who were at the schools.
2 men charged with murder in shooting of man acquitted in Air India bombings
Two people have been charged with murder in connection with the shooting of a man who was acquitted in the 1985 Air India bombings, police in British Columbia say.
Tony Dow, 'Leave It to Beaver' star, has died
Tony Dow, an actor and director best known for portraying Wally Cleaver on the sitcom 'Leave It to Beaver,' died Wednesday morning, according to his manager Frank Bilotta, citing Dow's son Christopher. He was 77.
In fighting gun crime, Canada has an American problem
Exclusive data obtained by Reuters for Ontario, Canada's most populous province, shows that when handguns involved in crimes were traced in 2021, they were overwhelmingly -- 85 per cent of the time -- found to have come from the United States.
Ontario hospital network mourns loss of three doctors who died within a week
A hospital network in Ontario is mourning the loss of three doctors who died within days of one another last week.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police request video from public in search for mom and 7-year-old son
Investigators are looking for any video or dash-cam footage that might aid in the search for a missing mom and her seven-year-old son.
-
Watch the moment firefighters save a man hanging from a Saskatoon high-rise
A man who apparently lost his footing while working outside Saskatchewan's tallest building was feeling thankful late Wednesday morning after he was rescued by firefighters.
-
Sask. housing market will avoid 'big swings' as national prices plummet: RBC
A recent report by RBC has predicted housing prices to fall almost 23 per cent across the country. However, homebuyers in Saskatchewan won’t see such a dramatic drop.
Winnipeg
-
Woman dead after being hit by city dump truck: Winnipeg police
A woman died Wednesday afternoon after she was hit by a dump truck in Winnipeg's North End.
-
Funnel clouds possible in Winnipeg, parts of southeastern Manitoba: Environment Canada
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a weather statement for the City of Winnipeg and parts of southeastern Manitoba saying conditions are favourable for funnel clouds.
-
'Another piece of information': Photos of residential school children discovered in Roman archives
An archivist with the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR) is hoping to soon be able to digitize photos from Canada’s residential school system found in Rome with the hope of helping to identify children who were at the schools.
Calgary
-
Charges laid in smashing of Peace Bridge windowpanes that caused $1M in damage
Some 80 per cent of the glass windowpanes on Calgary's Peace Bridge were shattered over the weekend, causing nearly $1 million in damage.
-
Calgary Drop-In Centre looking to offer overdose prevention services
The Calgary Drop-In Centre is hoping to offer overdose prevention services to its clientele amid the looming closure of the city's only supervised drug consumption site.
-
Young Calgary golfer competes against the best in the world
At nine years old, Sedona Weitz made her first trip to the IMG Junior World Golf Championship in San Diego and managed to place 49th. She was grouped with other boys and girls her age and one year older.
Edmonton
-
Man accused of luring, sexually assaulting children in Edmonton area
At least six children were allegedly victimized by an Edmonton man now facing charges of sexual assault, sexual interference and making and transmitting child pornography, law enforcement officials say.
-
Pope leaves Alberta for next stops in reconciliation journey
Pope Francis left Edmonton, Alta., Wednesday morning to continue his 'penitential pilgrimage' across Canada.
-
Canmore company fires employee over controversial transphobic email
A Canmore food company is at the centre of controversy after its owner apparently sent a transphobic email to Canmore Pride.
Toronto
-
Ontario hospital network mourns loss of three doctors who died within a week
A hospital network in Ontario is mourning the loss of three doctors who died within days of one another last week.
-
Fencing installed near train tracks in Mississauga, Ont. day after child struck and killed
Crews were seen installing fencing near a set of train tracks in Mississauga, Ont. a little over 12 hours after a young girl was struck and killed by a GO Train in the area.
-
Toronto police believe same teenage boy responsible for 4 sex assaults on east-end trails
Toronto police say they believe the same teenage boy is responsible for four recent sexual assaults on walking trails in the city’s east end.
Ottawa
-
One person killed in skydiving incident in Arnprior, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say there was a skydiving incident in Arnprior, Ont. on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Eastern Ontario tornado: The story of the man inside this truck
An Ontario man survived with minor injuries after his truck was thrown more than 20 metres from the roadway during a tornado in eastern Ontario.
-
Ottawa police release video of Ritchie Street shooting suspects
Ottawa police have released video of suspects in a brazen daytime shooting that left one person with critical injuries earlier this month.
Vancouver
-
2 dead from multi-vehicle crash after driver allegedly flees from Metro Vancouver Transit Police
Two people are dead after a multi-vehicle crash involving a driver who allegedly fled from police late Tuesday night.
-
Passports can now be picked up at new location in Metro Vancouver
British Columbians can now pick up their passports from a new location in Metro Vancouver as officials aim to reduce long waits at other offices.
-
Mounties seek witnesses in violent confrontation on B.C. river
Chillliwack Mounties are appealing for the occupants of a jet boat that was involved in a confrontation on the Vedder River Sunday afternoon to come forward and tell their side of the story.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Pope Francis arrives at Citadelle of Quebec ahead of public address
Pope Francis has arrived at the Citadelle of Quebec, where he is scheduled to make a public address later this afternoon.
-
Police fatally shoot RCMP officer after alleged attack on woman and teen in Monteregie, Que.
An RCMP officer was killed by Quebec police Wednesday morning after he allegedly attacked a woman and teenager at his home in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Montérégie.
-
'We need to talk about that hurt': Inside a healing tent in Quebec City
With the Pope en route to Quebec City, Indigenous support workers are offering their services to those in need.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. teacher barred from teaching shop class after student's hair ripped out by machine
A B.C. teacher is barred from teaching in "any classroom in which there is machinery with moving parts" after several students were injured in his woodshop class, including one eighth-grader who lost a large clump of hair and had to get stitches after an accident with a wood planer.
-
Firefighters tackle human-caused wildfire near Lake Cowichan, B.C.
Three firefighters and one wildfire response officer were deployed overnight to a small wildfire burning southwest of Lake Cowichan, B.C.
-
For the first time ever roadside garbage pick up comes to First Nations near Tofino
There are currently six large containers placed throughout the First Nation communities, which residents can use to dispose of their household waste. This means that there is no waste separation.
Atlantic
-
Senior Mountie says early descriptions of mass shooting not 'consistent' with reality
The Mountie who was among the first to tell the public about the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia testified today that some of the early descriptions police provided were not 'consistent' with the reality of what had happened.
-
'I'm truly sorry that we've failed you': Chief Supt. Darren Campbell to victims’ families
On Tuesday, in his final moments of his two-day testimony at the Mass Casualty Commission, Chief Supt. Darren Campbell apologized to the victims’ families and promised to do better.
-
Halifax's Public Gardens reopen to public after trees damaged with axe
Halifax’s Public Gardens have reopened to the public after someone broke into the gardens and damaged roughly 30 trees with an axe earlier this week.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury woman's lawyer on murder charge being dropped
Following the stunning development involving a charge against a Sudbury woman accused of her estranged husband's murder, CTV News spoke to the defendant's lawyer at the courthouse Wednesday morning.
-
North Bay police investigate armed home invasion
The North Bay Police Service is asking for the public’s help as it investigates a home invasion involving three suspects.
-
Northern Ontario city returns four acres to nearby First Nation
In an act of reconciliation and economic development, a northern Ontario city is returning four acres of waterfront property to a nearby First Nation.
Kitchener
-
Local sculptor commissioned by Pope Francis
A St. Jacob’s man is the creator of the statue Pope Francis unveiled during his visit to Alberta.
-
Second person dies from collision near Drayton, police identify victims
A crash in Mapleton Township on Monday left one person dead and another suffering life-threatening injuries.
-
Five teens among six charged following drug trafficking investigation in Waterloo region: police
Waterloo regional police have charged six people after conducting multiple search warrants in Waterloo region.