    Regina General Hospital parkade taking shape with construction on target

    The new parkade being constructed at Regina General Hospital is on track to be completed later this year.

    A news release from the province says the structure will start to take shape over the coming weeks, with the framework and daily arrival of large concrete panels up to 60 feet long.

    The more than 500 panels will be installed with the aid of a crane the province said.

    Once completed there will be a total of 1,005 parking stalls, 873 of those inside the parkade and the remainder as surface stalls, the province said.

    According to the province, that will mean an increase of 686 parking stalls for hospital staff, patients and visitors.

    Construction began in the fall of 2023 after initial delays when “anomalies” were found on site.

    Those findings ended up being old building materials such as brick, ceramic, fieldstone, glass and mortar and structural debris.

    Calls to improve the parking situation have been ongoing for years, with a petition dating back more than a decade to 2011.

