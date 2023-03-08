Regina has lowest full cost for 1st year of homeownership among prairies, study says
Regina has the lowest full cost for the first year of homeownership among the prairies, according to a recent study.
The study, published by Point 2 Homes on Feb. 27, set out to find the price of being a homeowner in Canada, and highlight Canadian cities where the first year comes cheaper.
A list of the 15 Canadian cities with the cheapest first year of homeownership. (Source: Point 2 Homes)
Of the prairie cities included in the study, the Queen City’s cost for the first year of ownership was the lowest at $88,704, compared to Winnipeg, Man. at $95,125, Edmonton, Alta. at $100,078, and Saskatoon at $102,992.
Alternatively, the cities with the most expensive first year of homeownership were all in Ontario and British Columbia, with the most expensive being Richmond Hill, Ont. at $400,733. Vancouver, B.C. was listed at $331,638 for the first year.
For the study, researchers took the 50 most populous cities in Canada and analyzed data on upfront costs and annual recurring costs.
A list of the 15 Canadian cities with the most expensive first year of homeownership. (Source: Point 2 Homes)
The upfront costs include the down payment plus closing costs, which may include land or property transfer taxes and home inspection fees, according to the study.
The annual expenses include property taxes, homeowners’ insurance, and the mortgage.
Regina’s average upfront cost was listed at an average of $65,124, with an average annual cost of $23,580 for the total of at $88,704, compared to Saskatoon which had an average upfront cost of $76,036 and an average annual cost of $26,956 for the total of $102,992.
A list of the 15 Canadian cities with the cheapest upfront an annual recurring costs. (Source: Point 2 Homes)
The study also looked at years required to save for those upfront costs. To do that, they looked at annual renter income with 20 per cent of income set aside.
For Regina, the study listed six years to cover upfront costs, with the annual renter income at $57,301, and $11,460 set aside.
A list of the top 20 cities with the fest years required to save for upfront costs. (Source: Point 2 Homes)
The study also looked at years to cover the full cost for the first year of home ownership, including annual and recurring costs, such as the monthly mortgage payments, homeowners’ insurance, and property tax.
According to the study, it would take an average of eight years in Regina to cover the full cost of the first full year of homeownership.
More details from the study can be found here.
A list of cities where it takes 10 years or less to cover the full cost of the first year of homeownership. (Source: Point 2 Homes)
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Senate showdown ahead? Minister rejects some Bill C-11 amendments
After taking weeks to consider the Senate's changes to the Liberals' contentious online streaming legislation known as Bill C-11, Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez has confirmed he's rejecting several of the amendments made, prompting a potential legislative showdown.
Longtime Liberal MP Marc Garneau is resigning his seat in the House
Longtime politician and former astronaut Marc Garneau has announced he is resigning his seat in the House of Commons. The Quebec Liberal MP revealed his resignation Wednesday morning to his Quebec caucus colleagues.
Prince Harry and Meghan's daughter christened, will use royal title
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan announced Wednesday that their daughter had been christened in a private ceremony in California, publicly calling her a princess and revealing for the first time that they will use royal titles for their children.
Bank of Canada holds key interest rate at 4.5 per cent
The Bank of Canada maintained its policy rate at 4.5 per cent, following eight consecutive rate hikes since March. The pause was signalled by the central bank in January, in order to assess the full impacts its monetary policy is having on the Canadian economy.
Scientists have revived a 'zombie' virus that spent 48,500 years frozen in permafrost
Warmer temperatures in the Arctic are thawing the region's permafrost — a frozen layer of soil beneath the ground — and potentially stirring viruses that, after lying dormant for tens of thousands of years, could endanger animal and human health.
'Record-high number' of people in Canada don't think they'll ever afford a home: survey
As home prices and interest rates remain elevated, a record number of non-homeowners think they’ll never afford a house, according to a new report released by Mortgage Professionals Canada on Tuesday.
Giving the middle finger is a 'God-given right,' says Quebec judge
A Quebec court judge says Canadians have a 'God-given,' constitutionally protected right to flip off obnoxious neighbours. Judge Dennis Galiatsatos made comments in a February ruling acquitting a Montreal-area man of criminal harassment, adding that the fact the man was arrested and prosecuted at all was a bewildering injustice.
opinion | These are the strategies the wealthy use to reduce their taxes
As tax deadlines approach, one of the top questions on people’s minds is, 'How can I reduce my taxes?'
Questionnaire reveals why some people are afraid of clowns
A recent survey reveals why clowns, even those at a harmless birthday party, can send some people running in the opposite direction.
Saskatoon
-
'His face still haunts me': Witness testifies in La Ronge murder case
The family of a 29-year-old La Ronge man who was killed nearly three years ago said the court process has been difficult, but they have faith in the justice system.
-
Former Sask. group home employee pleads guilty to sexually assaulting residents with disabilities
A man accused of sexually assaulting and exploiting residents at a group home he worked at has pleaded guilty.
-
Lumsden takes Saskatchewan municipal award for solar projects
The voice of Saskatchewan’s municipalities is awarding the province’s most innovative communities.
Winnipeg
-
RCMP told feds it could offer advice to Winnipeg police on landfill search: document
A newly released document shows the head of the RCMP told Ottawa the national police force could offer guidance to the Winnipeg police on searching a landfill for the remains of two First Nations women.
-
'Record-high number' of people in Canada don't think they'll ever afford a home: survey
As home prices and interest rates remain elevated, a record number of non-homeowners think they’ll never afford a house, according to a new report released by Mortgage Professionals Canada on Tuesday.
-
'It's concerning': Three shootings within 48 hours leave Winnipeg residents on edge
Winnipeg residents are concerned after three shootings took place over a 48-hour period.
Calgary
-
Walcott chastises 'intolerant' protests of drag queens, calls on Calgarians to support 'most vulnerable'
In a letter released Tuesday, Ward 8 Coun. Courtney Walcott condemned the actions of protesters who he says "hope to erode our freedoms" by first targeting the most vulnerable members of society.
-
RCMP investigating pipe bomb explosions in southern Alberta town
Mounties are investigating two separate pipe bomb explosions in the town of Claresholm, Alta., that damaged garbage receptacles.
-
Calgary man charged in connection with 5 robberies in northwest
A Calgary man faces multiple charges in connection with five robberies of local businesses that took place earlier this week.
Edmonton
-
Video of stabbing suspect in west Edmonton 'violent assault' released
Police have released photos and video of a male who violently assaulted another man in west Edmonton last month.
-
NDP promising free birth control for Albertans if elected in May
Alberta's NDP is promising to follow in the footsteps of B.C.'s NDP and make birth control free if it wins the next provincial election.
-
Growth in Grades 4-9 classes restricting school choice: Edmonton Public Schools
Class sizes are growing at Edmonton Public Schools, with the largest growth happening at the Grade 4 to 9 level, where the average ranges from 23 to 26 students.
Toronto
-
'Don't allow your dogs to bark': City removes signage telling owners to keep dogs quiet
The City of Toronto is taking down a number of signs in city-run parks telling dog owners to limit barking as they said the messaging “did not meet the mark.”
-
Toronto school in lockdown after reports of person with a gun
A high school in downtown Toronto has been placed under lockdown following reports of a person with a gun on the property.
-
Birth control will soon be free in British Columbia. Will Ontario follow suit?
A Canadian province will soon be the first to offer free birth control to residents. Will Ontario follow suit?
Ottawa
-
Ottawa city council declares intimate partner violence an epidemic
Ottawa city council has declared intimate partner violence an epidemic.
-
Gatineau, Que. mansion built too close to road can remain standing, court rules
A multimillion-dollar home built too close to the street in Gatineau, Que. will be allowed to remain standing, Quebec's highest court has ruled.
-
Ottawa turns to temporary shelters as city searches for permanent housing solutions
Ottawa is turning to its pandemic-era temporary shelters to house vulnerable people while the city comes up with a long-term plan to find permanent homes.
Vancouver
-
Red Robin fires manager at B.C. restaurant who allegedly berated staff, threw cheese sauce at guest
The assistant manager of a Red Robin restaurant in Prince George has been fired over an altercation on Sunday night that was anything but family-friendly.
-
'We went flying': B.C. couple questions why RCMP officer not facing charges in alleged road rage incident
A B.C. couple say an RCMP officer—who is awaiting trial on criminal charges related to an on-duty shooting – crashed into their car during what they describe as a road rage incident on Christmas Day.
-
Annual count of Metro Vancouver homeless underway after pandemic hiatus
More than 1,000 volunteers have fanned out across Metro Vancouver for the first homeless count since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Montreal
-
Longtime Liberal MP Marc Garneau is resigning his seat in the House
Longtime politician and former astronaut Marc Garneau has announced he is resigning his seat in the House of Commons. The Quebec Liberal MP revealed his resignation Wednesday morning to his Quebec caucus colleagues.
-
Quebec Solidaire wants to make it illegal to evict a tenant in favour of an Airbnb
Quebec Solidaire (QS) considers it intolerable for landlords to evict tenants in order to convert their homes to Airbnb, especially in the midst of a housing crisis. QS spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois is calling on the Legault government to quickly amend the Civil Code to prohibit evictions for the purpose of converting to tourist accommodation.
-
Giving the middle finger is a 'God-given right,' says Quebec judge
A Quebec court judge says Canadians have a 'God-given,' constitutionally protected right to flip off obnoxious neighbours. Judge Dennis Galiatsatos made comments in a February ruling acquitting a Montreal-area man of criminal harassment, adding that the fact the man was arrested and prosecuted at all was a bewildering injustice.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. still waiting on U.S. for permanent daylight time
Four years after British Columbians voiced overwhelming support for scrapping seasonal time changes, the path to permanent daylight time in B.C. remains littered with roadblocks.
-
Friends and family remember victims of deadly plane crash off Vancouver Island
As the Transportation Safety Board continues to look into the cause of a plane crash that claimed the lives of three people north of Port Hardy last November, the families of those victims search for answers while remembering their loved ones.
-
4.3-magnitude earthquake recorded off Vancouver Island
A minor earthquake was recorded off the west coast of Vancouver Island on Wednesday morning.
Atlantic
-
WestJet officially cancels flights between Moncton and Toronto starting in May
Travellers looking to fly between Moncton, N.B., and Toronto will have one less airline option after WestJet confirmed that services between the two locations will be removed as of April 30.
-
Nova Scotia court quashes hospital CEO's conviction for fraud, calls for new trial
Nova Scotia's highest court has quashed the fraud conviction of a children's hospital CEO who used her corporate credit card to pay for $47,000 in personal expenses, including flights for family members and Netflix fees.
-
Atlantic Lottery identifies $31 million jackpot winner
It has been a mystery up until now but Atlantic Lottery will reveal the winner of the $31 million Lotto Max Draw ticket that was sold in Cape Breton.
Northern Ontario
-
Fire at North Bay motel on Lakeshore Drive, people asked to avoid the area
Emergency crews are at the scene of a fire at a North Bay motel on Wednesday morning.
-
These Ontario cities are expected to see the biggest home price declines
While Toronto has seen a significant dip in home prices as borrowing costs have gone up over the past year, other places in Ontario are seeing an even more dramatic drop according to a new report released Monday.
-
Home of late hockey legend Guy Lafleur back on the market with lower $1.6M price tag
The home of late hockey legend Guy Lafleur, one of the few Montreal homes with a helicopter pad tucked away in the backyard, is back on the market but for a much lower asking price.
Kitchener
-
Police, City of Waterloo tight-lipped on St. Patrick’s Day plans
With just over a week to go until St. Patrick’s Day, police and the City of Waterloo tell CTV News they have a plan in place – but it appears they’re keeping it to themselves.
-
Flair Airlines announces new destinations from Waterloo region airport
Flair Airlines announces new destinations from Waterloo region airport
-
Knife pulled on youths playing basketball in Kitchener: police
Waterloo regional police are investigating after a knife was allegedly pulled on a group of young people in Kitchener.