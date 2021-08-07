SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Cup BMX Provincial Race Series is a three part competition with one weekend in Saskatoon, Warmen and now Regina. It's the first time it's been hosted in Regina.

“It’s really good to bring some awareness to the sport in Regina and to the track as well,” said Shelley Patterson, 13th Ave. BMX Club member and race organizer.

About 90 riders from all three cities have signed up for the race weekend. There are races for a variety of age groups starting at 5-years-old, as well as experienced levels.

Local riders said they are excited to show off their track.

“It’s my home track and I wanted to ride it,” said 10-year-old Will Goodwin.

This year’s series is running in tandem with the summer Olympics in Tokyo where BMX was added to the sport list in 2008.

Patterson said it’s exciting to have both these competitions running at the same time, adding some find it inspirational and hope to one day reach that level.

“It motivates people to push harder and train more,” said 13-year-old Eric Newby.

The 13th Ave. BMX club also hopes this race will bring in new members.

Patterson compared the cost of BMX riding to hockey and but in the long run, it’s probably less.

“The membership this year for our club is $50 and then you also have to buy insurance as well through Sask. cycling so I think its $100 all together with the insurance," Patterson said.

She says a race bike costs $500 in the beginning and some people spend thousands of dollars once they start competing seriously.

The race runs in Regina until Sunday before the series heads to Warmen on August 21.

Residents looking for information on the sport can visit the 13th Ave. BMX Club website.