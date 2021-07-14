REGINA -- Regina animal shelters are asking the public for help as they manage an overwhelming number of cats in their care.

The Regina Humane Society (RHS) recently saw more than 30 cats come in over two days. The shelter described the situation as critical.

“We’re up around 135 or 136 cats, which is just too many, it gets very difficult to keep them all healthy in a shelter environment. We need those cats going home,” Bill Thorn, director of marketing a public relations at the Regina Humane Society said.

Thorn said if residents see a stray cat, the best thing to do is leave it alone if it doesn’t seem to be in distress. According to their website, a cat without a collar isn’t always without a home, and cats should stay in their neighbour rather than be taken to a shelter, as they will likely be able to find their way home.

The Regina Humane Society is welcoming people into the shelter by day-of appointments only. Those interested in visiting with the animals can call the RHS between 8 and 10 a.m. and leave a message with contact information. Shelter staff will contact each person in the order their call was received to schedule an appointment for later that day.

For those not interested in adoption, there are still a variety of ways to assist. Foster families are needed to provide support to the Regina Humane Society by caring for animals who are too young to be adopted, animals who are recovering from illness or injury and by helping to socialize shy animals. Adoption applications can be filled out on the RHS website.

Monetary donations are also accepted in person, by phone, by mail or online.

Thorn said he has spoken with other humane societies and rescues who are also experiencing a high volume of cats in their care. He said it is typical for this time of year due to animals being back outside.

“We call it kitten season,” Thorn said. “Unfortunately people let their cats roam and besides the danger to the cat, if they’re not spayed or neutered in a couple of months we’re going to have little cats. We do encourage people get their cats spayed or neutered.”

Regina Cat Rescue posted on Instagram asking for donations of Fancy Feast soft food, clumping litter and Purina Kitten Chow.

“With the overwhelming number of cats in care, we currently need all the support we can get,” Regina Cat Rescue wrote in an Instagram post.

In another post, Regina Cat Rescue, which does not operate a physical shelter, said it was also in urgent need of foster homes.

“We currently have an overwhelming number of stray cats waiting for foster placement and we need your help.”

Regina Cat Rescue is also searching for foster families, sponsors for rescued cats, volunteers and monetary donations. Applications and forms can be found on their website.