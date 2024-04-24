Regina Humane Society running out of room for dogs, makes public plea for adoptions

The Regina Humane Society (RHS) is running out of room for dogs as intake continues to outpace pet adoption rates.

The organization sent out an urgent plea to the public Wednesday, asking residents to reconsider adopting a pet.

“Since the pandemic, the demand for companion animals has slowed, but the supply has not, particularly for dogs,” the release read.

According to the society, dogs are waiting 64 per cent longer to be adopted. The backlog has eliminated much needed space to care for incoming animals.

“We are in a crisis situation as we enter the peak intake seasons of spring and summer,” RHS Director Lisa Koch said in the release. “We are appealing to the community to consider adopting a dog or puppy at this time, or to advocate for their adoption by promoting them online or sharing with friends and family.”

RHS highlighted the story of one of its canine guests, Nellie.

The seven-year-old shepherd pup has been waiting for a home since Feb. 29, 2024.

Nellie was brought to RHS after a call from the Regina Police Service (RPS). The pup had reportedly been fed narcotics by residents and was found unresponsive by officers.

Making a full recovery, Nellie’s adoption has been fully sponsored by an anonymous donor. However, despite RHS’s efforts to feature the pup’s special qualities, she has yet to find a new home.

Nellie is just one dog currently waiting for a home at the Regina Humane Society. The seven-month-old shepherd was brought to RHS after being found unresponsive at a Regina home. (Courtesy: RHS)

The society asks those who are unable to adopt to consider serving as foster homes for dogs in care. Volunteers are also needed to exercise and socialize with homeless pups as they wait for their adoption.

Adoption fees have been reduced to $25 and still included spay/neuter surgery, vaccinations, tattoo, microchip and a post-adoption veterinary exam.

More information can be found on the RHS website.