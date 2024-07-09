Regina International Film Festival unveils programming for 2024

The Regina International Film Festival and Awards (RIFFA) unveiled the programming for the 9th annual festival, which is set to take place in August.

RIFFA received 521 film submissions from 66 countries. Of those, 112 were named official selections for RIFFA 2024.

This year has 45 directorial debuts. It also features 31 female and six genderqueer or non-binary filmmakers and films produced in 27 different languages.

The full list is available on RIFFA’s website.

“We are a Saskatchewan art, 100 per cent volunteer run organization and primarily focusing to provide an opportunity for people who otherwise doesn’t have a voice,” RIFFA president and CEO John Thimothy said.

“People think the festival is just entertaining and movies. It’s way beyond that.”

In addition to returning programming, this year’s festival will have several new events.

A RIFFA Academy Fundraising Gala will be hosted at the RCMP Heritage Centre. As well, networking series will shuttle attendees to a surprise location in Regina for networking experiences.

Also new in 2024 is the Saskatchewan Filmmakers Forum, a free public event connecting filmmakers and local movie lovers.

Partnering with Wascana Rehab

The RIFFA Foundation, in partnership with the Wascana Rehabilitation Centre, also revealed the Virtual Gateway Program.

The program uses virtual reality (VR) technology and has been developed to enhance the lives of people who use wheelchairs.

The program will include tailored VR experiences to support physical rehab objectives – motivating participants to engage in movement and exercise.

A one-year pilot project hosted at Wascana Rehab saw 300 people take part in the program.

“The expertise and tireless work of the recreation department at Wascana Rehabilitation Centre has been key to the initiative's success,” Thimothy said in a news release.

The in-person festival takes place in Regina from Aug. 20 to Aug. 24, 2024.

--With files from Katy Syrota