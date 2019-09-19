

CTV News Regina





A 70-year-old Saskatchewan Beach man is facing 12 charges relating to the sale of stolen vehicles.

The investigation began in June of 2018, when it was believed that four vehicles were linked to a vehicle sales and rental company in the 3000 block of Dewdney Ave.

At the time of the arrest on Sept. 17, 2019, it was discovered that the suspect was in possession of the fifth vehicle that had been stolen from Calgary.

During the execution of a search warrant, investigators seized more stolen vehicle parts and evidence.

Maurice Jospeh Aubichon, 70, faces 12 charges including four counts of trafficking in property obtained by crime, two counts of tampering with vehicle identification number and five counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

He will appear in court on Oct. 31.