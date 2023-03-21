Regina man charged after performing indecent act in front of woman, child

A Regina man is facing charges performing an indecent act on Monday.

Police were called to the 800 block of Grace Street around 12:35 p.m. for a report of an indecent act, after receiving information that a man was seen masturbating in front of a woman and her child, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

Police arrived and arrested the man, a 31-year-old from Regina.

He has been charged with indecent exposure to a person under 16 and indecent act.

The accused will make his first court appearance on Wednesday morning.