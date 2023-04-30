Regina man faces almost 20 charges after string of 'violent incidents'

A Regina man is facing a total of 18 charges after a violent string of events, including forcible confinement, ended with a police operation in mid-April.

According to a news release from the Regina Police Service (RPS), on April 18, police received a report that a man had been held against his will and was shot inside a home on the 1200 block of Angus Street.

The man was later transported to hospital by EMS for his injuries.

Two days later, on April 20, police received another report of a woman being held against her will on the 1200 block of Angus Street.

Like the first incident, the victim was transported to hospital by EMS for her injuries.

Officers with RPS’s Street Gang Unit and Property Crimes Unit worked to investigate the two incidents and arrived at a home on the 1200 block of Retallack Street on April 21.

While on the scene, police heard a gunshot in the home. Officers determined that someone was being held against their will inside the home.

More units, including a SWAT and Crisis Negotiation Team arrived at the scene to support the police operation.

Through the negotiation, several people came out of the house and were taken into custody without incident.

A woman, who police determined was the victim, also left the home. EMS was not required.

Officers got a warrant to search the home and found several guns, ammunition, and body armour.

A 36-year-old Regina man faces 18 charges following the operation.

The charges include:

Three courts Forcible Confinement

Two counts of Aggravated Assault

Assault With A Weapon

Armed Robbery Using A Firearm

Two counts of Uttering Threats

Discharge Firearm In A Reckless Manner

Carry Concealed Weapon

Careless Storage of Firearm

Four counts of Possession of Firearm or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order

Possession of Firearm Knowing Its Possession is Unauthorized

Possession of Scheduled Substance

The accused made his first appearance in provincial court on April 24.