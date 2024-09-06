Regina man facing child pornography charges following investigation

A Regina man is facing several charges following an investigation into child pornography.

The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit began an online investigation relating to child pornography in July, according to a release from the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).

On Thursday, officers conducted a search warrant and seized electronic devices, which let to the arrest of 49-year-old Andrew Downing.

He is charged with possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography, making available child pornography, and two counts of breaching prohibition order.

Downing appeared in court on Friday morning and will make his next appearance on Sept. 11, 2024.

The ICE unit is made up of investigators from the SPS, the Regina Police Service, the Prince Albert Police Service, and the Saskatchewan RCMP.